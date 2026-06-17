ETV Bharat / business

Operating Profit Of Domestic Airlines To Fall 10-15% This Fiscal, Says Crisil

New Delhi: The operating profit of domestic airlines will decline 10-15 per cent this fiscal due to elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, airspace restrictions and rupee depreciation amid the West Asia conflict, says an analysis by Crisil (Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited) Ratings.

Any respite from higher ATF prices, driven by a potential resolution of the conflict, will contain further escalation in fuel costs for airlines.

However, ongoing fleet expansion will push up lease rentals. That, coupled with moderating operating profits, means lease serviceability through internal accruals could weaken, Crisil said.

The West Asia conflict has led to a sharp average increase of over 50 per cent in global ATF prices versus the pre-conflict levels. This has raised the operating cost of airlines significantly because fuel accounts for 40-50 per cent of that cost.

Although global ATF prices have begun to ease — from US$ 145 per barrel (week ending June 05, 2026) to below US$ 125 currently — they remain significantly above the average of US$ 90 last fiscal, it said.

The evolving geopolitical situation points to a potential resolution of the conflict, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a significant energy supply route — in the near term, which could ease fuel prices further.

However, since the first quarter of this fiscal has borne the brunt of the price spike, overall fuel costs for the full fiscal will remain high, Crisil said.

The government of India’s measure of 25 per cent cap on domestic ATF price increase starting April 1, 2026, has partially cushioned airlines from the immediate post-conflict spike in fuel cost, it said.