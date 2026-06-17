Operating Profit Of Domestic Airlines To Fall 10-15% This Fiscal, Says Crisil
The West Asia conflict has led to a sharp average increase of over 50% in global ATF prices versus the pre-conflict levels
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The operating profit of domestic airlines will decline 10-15 per cent this fiscal due to elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, airspace restrictions and rupee depreciation amid the West Asia conflict, says an analysis by Crisil (Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited) Ratings.
Any respite from higher ATF prices, driven by a potential resolution of the conflict, will contain further escalation in fuel costs for airlines.
However, ongoing fleet expansion will push up lease rentals. That, coupled with moderating operating profits, means lease serviceability through internal accruals could weaken, Crisil said.
The West Asia conflict has led to a sharp average increase of over 50 per cent in global ATF prices versus the pre-conflict levels. This has raised the operating cost of airlines significantly because fuel accounts for 40-50 per cent of that cost.
Although global ATF prices have begun to ease — from US$ 145 per barrel (week ending June 05, 2026) to below US$ 125 currently — they remain significantly above the average of US$ 90 last fiscal, it said.
The evolving geopolitical situation points to a potential resolution of the conflict, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a significant energy supply route — in the near term, which could ease fuel prices further.
However, since the first quarter of this fiscal has borne the brunt of the price spike, overall fuel costs for the full fiscal will remain high, Crisil said.
The government of India’s measure of 25 per cent cap on domestic ATF price increase starting April 1, 2026, has partially cushioned airlines from the immediate post-conflict spike in fuel cost, it said.
The cost pressure has been exacerbated by the depreciation in the rupee because majority of the expenses of domestic airlines, including fuel, lease rentals and maintenance costs are paid for in foreign currency, it said.
Manish Gupta, Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, Crisil Ratings Limited said, “The surge in global fuel prices following the onset of the conflict has increased the operating cost of airlines significantly. Even with the expected moderation in fuel prices, they will remain above the levels of last fiscal. Coupled with currency-related pressures, this will push up the overall cost per available seat kilometre (CASK, excluding forex) to Rs 4.8-5 per km this fiscal from Rs 4.3 per km last fiscal, thereby weighing on overall profitability.”
Airlines have responded by introducing a fuel surcharge, which is expected to increase revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) to Rs 5.2-5.4 per km this fiscal, up from Rs 4.9 per km last fiscal. However, the pass-through remains partial due to the price-sensitive nature of air travel demand.
Airlines are also rationalising routes and expected to trim capacity, mainly on international routes impacted by airspace restrictions and longer flying times. While this will support margins, it will moderate growth, Crisil said.
The combined impact of higher costs, constrained pricing power and capacity rationalisation is expected to reduce the aggregate operating profit of the airlines to Rs 16,000–17,000 crore this fiscal from Rs 19,000 crore last fiscal.
Gautam Shahi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings Limited said, “Domestic airlines are facing cost pressures while pursuing significant fleet expansion, with 90-100 aircraft expected to be added this fiscal, partly for replacement and partly for expansion. The upshot will be a 15 per cent increase in rental costs to Rs 27,000-28,000 crore this fiscal.
Along with lower operating profitability, this can weaken coverage of lease service obligations. The gap, however, will gradually narrow over the medium term as operating efficiencies improve. Strong parentage, liquidity buffers, availability of credit under ECLGS5 5.0 and the recent launch of ATF price stabilisation fund by government of India should, however, help them navigate the current turbulence.”
A faster-than-expected resolution of the West Asia conflict and sharper decline in fuel prices would limit the moderation in profitability. Conversely, if crude prices remain elevated and/or airspace disruptions persist, profitability could come under further pressure, said Crisil.
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