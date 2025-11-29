Onion Prices Crash At Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi As Export Ban Hits Farmers, Traders Hard
Traders at Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi attributed the decline largely to the ongoing ban on onion exports to Bangladesh, leading to a surplus supply domestically.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Hundreds of farmers and traders are facing a distressing situation as market prices of onions have dropped sharply this winter, far below production costs. Traders at Ghazipur Mandi attributed the decline largely to the ongoing ban on onion exports to Bangladesh, leading to the surplus supply in domestic markets.
“We currently have onions from Nashik, Alwar, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengaluru, among other places. The yield has also been good,” said Parmanand Saini, an onion trader at Ghazipur Mandi. “Due to the ban on exports, the wholesale price of onions in Ghazipur Mandi ranges from Rs 2 per kg to Rs 13 per kg for the best quality onions.”
Saini claimed that farmers were unable to recover even basic expenses incurred in the production. “The farmers are at a big loss as they are forced to sell onions at this rate. They have to pay commission charges and cover production costs as well. A 50 kg sack of small onions costs Rs 100, with an additional Rs 120. This rate doesn't even cover the farmer’s expenses,” he said.
Another trader, Suchha Singh, accused the government agencies of releasing previously stockpiled onions into the market at a time of excess production. “The Bangladesh border has been closed for a year, causing losses. Stocks are accumulating in the market. Farmers are suffering, and we, the traders, are also facing problems because we have to buy the produce when it arrives. We cannot return it, and we are unable to supply onions quickly,” he said.
Commodity export and foreign trade expert Lokesh Gupta said the government should set stock limits for both private and government agencies to prevent excessive hoarding. He suggested that India must diversify its export markets to protect farmers.
“The export system should be such that if trade with one country is halted, we can supply the product to another country, ensuring farmers do not suffer losses,” Gupta said.
He added that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) should consider setting up overseas branches to expand India's presence in foreign markets and secure better prices for farmers. “Besides Bangladesh, onions are in demand in Gulf countries, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka,” he said.
Gupta noted that Bangladesh previously accounted for about one-third of India’s onion exports. However, exports have ceased, and Saudi Arabia has also reduced its purchases for nearly a year. Exporters believe illegal export of Indian onion seeds has helped some traditional buyers become self-sufficient, eroding India’s market share.
Impact due to export restrictions
India has imposed several restrictions on onion exports between August 2023 and April 2025. Previously, a complete ban on exports was imposed for six months in September 2019 and September 2020.
The Bangladesh government is currently not importing onions from India to protect its farmers and boost local production. Saudi Arabia has informed Indian exporters that it is purchasing onions from Yemen and Iran at competitive prices and has sufficient local output.
