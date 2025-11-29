ETV Bharat / business

Onion Prices Crash At Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi As Export Ban Hits Farmers, Traders Hard

New Delhi: Hundreds of farmers and traders are facing a distressing situation as market prices of onions have dropped sharply this winter, far below production costs. Traders at Ghazipur Mandi attributed the decline largely to the ongoing ban on onion exports to Bangladesh, leading to the surplus supply in domestic markets.

“We currently have onions from Nashik, Alwar, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengaluru, among other places. The yield has also been good,” said Parmanand Saini, an onion trader at Ghazipur Mandi. “Due to the ban on exports, the wholesale price of onions in Ghazipur Mandi ranges from Rs 2 per kg to Rs 13 per kg for the best quality onions.”

Saini claimed that farmers were unable to recover even basic expenses incurred in the production. “The farmers are at a big loss as they are forced to sell onions at this rate. They have to pay commission charges and cover production costs as well. A 50 kg sack of small onions costs Rs 100, with an additional Rs 120. This rate doesn't even cover the farmer’s expenses,” he said.

Sacks full of onions at Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi (ETV Bharat)

Another trader, Suchha Singh, accused the government agencies of releasing previously stockpiled onions into the market at a time of excess production. “The Bangladesh border has been closed for a year, causing losses. Stocks are accumulating in the market. Farmers are suffering, and we, the traders, are also facing problems because we have to buy the produce when it arrives. We cannot return it, and we are unable to supply onions quickly,” he said.

Commodity export and foreign trade expert Lokesh Gupta said the government should set stock limits for both private and government agencies to prevent excessive hoarding. He suggested that India must diversify its export markets to protect farmers.