ETV Bharat / business

Ongoing Wedding Season Expected To Boost Economy By Rs 6.5 Lakh Crore

New Delhi: Traders have something to cheer about during the ongoing wedding season, where a record 46 lakh marriages are expected to be solemnized. This is expected to give a boost of around Rs 6.5 lakh crore to the economy.

The expected boost in business has been listed by the Research and Trade Development Society (CRTDS) of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). In Delhi alone, 4.8 lakh weddings are expected to generate a business worth approximately Rs 1.8 lakh crore. CAIT has pointed out that the 'Vocal for Local' sentiment is dominating the marriage shopping spree this time, which is beneficial for the small traders, artisans and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

The CRTDS has pointed out that this season not only symbolises cultural celebrations but also serves as a major economic engine for the domestic trade, employment and the country's drive towards becoming a 'self-reliant India'. The report has come out with some interesting data with regards to the 45-day wedding season that highlights the tremendous potential of the Indian market.

The expected boost of Rs 6.5 lakh crore to the economy is approximately 10% higher than the turnover of approximately Rs 5.90 lakh crore during the same season last year. This reflects a significant increase in spending per wedding. This season is expected to provide temporary and part-time employment to over one crore people. It is also estimated that this business will generate tax revenue (including GST ) of Rs 75,000 crore for the government.

File photo of a marriage hall (ETV Bharat)

The national capital of Delhi is expected to emerge as the largest hub for this trade. Other major cities like Mumbai are expected to generate another Rs 1.2 lakh crore. The CAIT report emphasised that consumers are now prioritising Indian made products over foreign and Chinese goods. 'Made in India' products now account for over 70 per cent of wedding-related purchases. This includes apparel, jewellery, decorative items, utensils, catering items and gifts. Meanwhile, the growing demand for Indian arts and crafts has fuelled consumption in both rural and urban markets. ​​​​​​​​​