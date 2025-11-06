Ongoing Wedding Season Expected To Boost Economy By Rs 6.5 Lakh Crore
The purchases are also likely to give a push to the 'Vocal for Local' sentiment
Published : November 6, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Traders have something to cheer about during the ongoing wedding season, where a record 46 lakh marriages are expected to be solemnized. This is expected to give a boost of around Rs 6.5 lakh crore to the economy.
The expected boost in business has been listed by the Research and Trade Development Society (CRTDS) of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). In Delhi alone, 4.8 lakh weddings are expected to generate a business worth approximately Rs 1.8 lakh crore. CAIT has pointed out that the 'Vocal for Local' sentiment is dominating the marriage shopping spree this time, which is beneficial for the small traders, artisans and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).
The CRTDS has pointed out that this season not only symbolises cultural celebrations but also serves as a major economic engine for the domestic trade, employment and the country's drive towards becoming a 'self-reliant India'. The report has come out with some interesting data with regards to the 45-day wedding season that highlights the tremendous potential of the Indian market.
The expected boost of Rs 6.5 lakh crore to the economy is approximately 10% higher than the turnover of approximately Rs 5.90 lakh crore during the same season last year. This reflects a significant increase in spending per wedding. This season is expected to provide temporary and part-time employment to over one crore people. It is also estimated that this business will generate tax revenue (including GST ) of Rs 75,000 crore for the government.
The national capital of Delhi is expected to emerge as the largest hub for this trade. Other major cities like Mumbai are expected to generate another Rs 1.2 lakh crore. The CAIT report emphasised that consumers are now prioritising Indian made products over foreign and Chinese goods. 'Made in India' products now account for over 70 per cent of wedding-related purchases. This includes apparel, jewellery, decorative items, utensils, catering items and gifts. Meanwhile, the growing demand for Indian arts and crafts has fuelled consumption in both rural and urban markets.
It is being pointed out that the impact of the wedding industry isn't limited to the sale of goods, but also it also generates employment in the service sector. Service providers such as decorators, caterers, photographers, videographers, transporters, event planners, music groups and hospitality (hotel and restaurant) workers are the direct beneficiaries. Small textile manufacturers, artisans, local florists, lightning and sound providers, along with the packaging industry also see significant demand during this season. This demand directly impacts small and medium-sized service providers while boosting the local economy.
The report further mentions that the Indian families are now preferring destination weddings within the country at places like the palaces of Rajasthan or beach weddings in Goa over foreign destinations. This trend is boosting local tourism, the hotel industry and the economy of the states. "Digital invitations, social media coverage, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based wedding planning tools have also seen a nearly 25 per cent increase, blending traditional events with modernity," the report states.
Meanwhile, it mentions that luxury destination weddings are on the rise in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat, while Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are witnessing heavy spending on traditional decorations and catering. The demand for event management and banquet services has surged in Maharashtra and Karnataka, while heritage and temple weddings are driving tourism in the southern states.
CAIT’s National General Secretary, Praveen Khandelwal, said, "Indian products have now become the heartbeat of every celebration. Indian weddings are not just cultural festivals but a huge economic engine that drives trade, employment and entrepreneurship. When millions of couples take the seven vows, they also weave together the threads of India's economy, culture and self-reliance."
The wedding expenses are spread across various goods and services sectors. According to CAIT estimates, the consumers are expected to spend 15 per cent on jewellery, 10 per cent on clothes and apparel, 10 per cent on catering services, 10 per cent on event management, 5 per cent on electronics and electrical equipment and around 20 per cent on other services like decoration, photography and travel.
Another 15% expenditure is expected for grocery, sweets and gift items. Last season, 48 lakh weddings had generated business worth Rs 5.9 lakh crore and in 2023, 38 lakh weddings had generated business worth Rs 4.74 lakh crore.
