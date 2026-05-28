ETV Bharat / business

ONGC Yet To Take Control Of Cambay Block As Vedanta Challenges Govt Move

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has yet to take operational control of the Cambay basin block CB-OS-02 in Gujarat after Vedanta challenged the government's decision not to extend the block's contract term.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, through a September 19, 2025, directive, rejected an extension of the contract for the block, in which ONGC holds a 50 per cent participating interest, Vedanta holds 40 per cent, and Invenire Petrodyne Limited holds 10 per cent.

Following the government's decision, ONGC said it was instructed to immediately take over operations of the block and deployed an operational team to Suvali in Gujarat from September 20, 2025. However, the company said Vedanta has not yet handed over operations.

"Pursuant to the Government of India directive, ONGC requested Vedanta for the immediate handover and deployed its operational team at Suvali, Gujarat, from September 20, 2025. However, Vedanta has not yet handed over the operations," ONGC said in notes to its FY26 earnings statement.

According to ONGC, Vedanta filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court on September 22, 2025, challenging the said rejection of the extension of the terms of the contract.

"The court asked the respondents to file their response/counter affidavit and directed them to maintain the status quo in the matter. Further, all the hearings have been completed on May 18, 2026, and the matter has been reserved for order by the court," it said.

"Pending the outcome of the proceedings, Vedanta continues to act as the operator for the block," ONGC said. "The company remains in preparedness to assume operational control of the block as and when directed by the Government of India."

"The courts have ordered the parties to maintain status quo. We cannot comment beyond this as the matter is sub-judice," a Vedanta Cairn spokesperson said.

Vedanta Cairn Oil and Gas, a unit of Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd, was the operator of the Gujarat offshore block CB-OS/2 with a 40 per cent stake. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has, in a September 19, 2025, letter, informed the partners that the application to extend the production sharing contract (PSC) for CB-OS/2 has not been accepted.

While no reasons were stated for the move, ONGC was asked to take over the operations in the interim period.