ETV Bharat / business

ONGC Starts Drilling First Deepwater Well in Mahanadi Basin Under Samudra Manthan Mission

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Saturday commenced drilling its first deepwater exploratory well in the Mahanadi offshore basin, marking the start of an ambitious campaign to tap India's deep and ultra-deepwater hydrocarbon resources.

ONGC spudded exploratory well MN-DW18-1-H-D under the government's Samudra Manthan mission, the firm said in a statement.

The well is being drilled around 23 nautical miles from the Konark discovery off the Odisha coast, building on ONGC's recent Utkal and Konark discoveries that have strengthened the hydrocarbon prospectivity of the Mahanadi Offshore Basin.

The drilling campaign forms part of the push to accelerate exploration of India's offshore oil and gas reserves. In his Independence Day address on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for harnessing the country's untapped offshore hydrocarbon potential.

In line with that vision, the government has opened nearly one million square kilometres of previously restricted offshore areas for exploration, paving the way for fresh acreage to be offered under upcoming rounds of the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).