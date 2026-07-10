ETV Bharat / business

ONGC Board Approves iplan For 1.75-Million-Tonne Strategic Oil Reserve At Mangaluru

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday said its board has given in-principle approval to develop a 1.75 million tonne strategic petroleum reserve at Mangaluru, expanding India's emergency crude oil storage capacity.

The project, along with associated facilities, will be developed as the Phase-I extension of the Mangaluru strategic petroleum reserve, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Without giving financial details or the timelines of the project, ONGC said its board also authorised the company to engage with the central government on expanding commercial utilisation of the facility, subject to the required regulatory support.

India's strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) programme was launched to strengthen the country's energy security by maintaining emergency crude oil stockpiles that can be drawn down during supply disruptions or sharp spikes in global oil prices. The reserves are in addition to the operational inventories maintained by oil marketing companies and refiners.