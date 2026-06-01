ETV Bharat / business

Oman Offers India Reliable Trade Route Beyond Strait Of Hormuz: GTRI

A navy vessel is seen sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which much of the world's oil and gas passes on March 1, 2026 ( AFP )

New Delhi: The trade pact with Oman holds strategic significance for India, as much of Muscat's coastline lies outside the Strait of Hormuz, unlike other Gulf nations, enabling it to remain a reliable trade and energy gateway for India even during regional conflicts, disruptions or geopolitical instability, think tank GTRI said on Monday.

In that sense, the pact is not just a trade agreement but also an investment in India's long- term energy and economic security, it added. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman, which was signed in December last year, will come into force from June 1.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that Oman has a population of 55 lakh and a GDP of about USD 110 billion and hence trade gains to India will remain modest. However, the importance of the agreement lies in Oman's location.

"Unlike most Gulf countries, which rely on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, much of Oman's coastline is located outside the Strait, directly on the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. This allows major ports such as Port of Salalah and Port of Duqm to remain accessible even when traffic through the Strait is disrupted.

"As a result, Oman can continue serving as a reliable trade and energy gateway during periods of conflict or instability in the Gulf," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding the ongoing Gulf conflict has clearly demonstrated this advantage.

India's imports from major Gulf economies fell sharply from about USD 15 billion in April 2025 to USD 9.8 billion in April 2026, while India's exports to the region dropped from USD 4.4 billion to USD 2.7 billion.

Oman was the notable exception. India's imports from Oman surged by 246.4 per cent, rising from USD 430 million to nearly USD 1.5 billion, driven by higher purchases of crude oil and urea. Meanwhile, India's exports to Oman declined by only 10.3 per cent.

"The experience shows that Oman can act as a dependable alternative trade and energy gateway for India when the Strait of Hormuz becomes risky or congested," he said.

The US-Iran war has severely disrupted the movement of ships in the international waters crossing the strait, which handles about one-fifth (roughly 20 per cent) of global daily oil consumption and 25 per cent of global seaborne oil trade, making it the world's most critical energy chokepoint. The war has disrupted flow of oil and gas to India from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE. It has led to a surge in crude oil prices.