ETV Bharat / business

Ola Electric Mobility To Infuse Rs 2,000 Cr Into Subsidiaries To Boost EV, Battery Businesses

New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on Friday said its board has approved a combined investment of Rs 2,000 crore in its two arms – Ola Electric Technologies Pvt and Ola Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd. The company's board at its meeting held on May 15, 2026, approved an investment of Rs 500 crore, comprising 50 crore compulsory convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each at par, in Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), Ola Electric Mobility said in a regulatory filing.

The board also approved an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, comprising 150 crore compulsory convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each at par, in Ola Electric Technologies (OET), it added. The fund infusion by the company in OCT and OET is aimed at supporting the business requirements of the two entities, the filing said.