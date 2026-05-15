Ola Electric Mobility To Infuse Rs 2,000 Cr Into Subsidiaries To Boost EV, Battery Businesses
The board also approved an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, comprising 150 crore compulsory convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each at par, in OCT
By PTI
Published : May 15, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on Friday said its board has approved a combined investment of Rs 2,000 crore in its two arms – Ola Electric Technologies Pvt and Ola Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd. The company's board at its meeting held on May 15, 2026, approved an investment of Rs 500 crore, comprising 50 crore compulsory convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each at par, in Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), Ola Electric Mobility said in a regulatory filing.
The board also approved an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, comprising 150 crore compulsory convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each at par, in Ola Electric Technologies (OET), it added. The fund infusion by the company in OCT and OET is aimed at supporting the business requirements of the two entities, the filing said.
OCT is engaged in the business of manufacturing, processing, assembling, exporting, selling, repairing and distributing batteries.
On the other hand, OET is engaged in the business of providing services across the electric vehicles value-chain, and the manufacture and supply of electric vehicles, the company said. Both investments are expected to be completed on or before May 14, 2027, the filing said.