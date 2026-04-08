ETV Bharat / business

Oil Prices Plunge And US Stock Futures Jump As Us And Iran Agree To 2-Week Ceasefire

New York: Oil prices plunged and U.S. stock futures jumped after President Donald Trump held off on his threat of devastating attacks on Iran. U.S. crude oil futures fell more than 15%. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 2.2% as of 8:05 p.m. ET, while Dow futures rose 930 points or 2%.

Late Tuesday, Trump said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges, power plants and other civilian targets, subject to Tehran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire and its foreign minister said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management.

Futures for U.S. crude oil sank 14.7% to $96.27 a barrel, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 14.4% to $93.48. The price remains well above where it was at the start of the war. Meanwhile, as trading in Asia got underway, Japan’s Nikkei rose more than 4% and South Korea’s Kospi gained 6%.

Earlier, U.S. stocks swung sharply during regular trading as uncertainty about the war with Iran increased after Trump had threatened that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran does not meet his deadline at 8 p.m. Eastern time to open the Strait of Hormuz.

The S&P 500 fell as much as 1.2% but stocks rallied at the end of trading after Pakistan’s prime minister urged Trump to extend his deadline for another two weeks and asked Iran to open up the strait for the same amount of time.