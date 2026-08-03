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Oil Prices Fall Nearly 5% After US Announces New Iran Talks

Trump said on Sunday that fresh negotiations with Iran will begin on Monday after holding off on strikes against the Islamic Republic to pursue deal.

FILE - Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Friday, May 1, 2026.
FILE - Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP)
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By AFP

Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:35 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Tokyo: Oil prices tumbled on Monday in early Asia trade after US President Donald Trump announced fresh talks with Iran to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The war, which began in late February when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, has caused oil prices to swing sharply as it effectively closed the waterway, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies. At around 2250 GMT on Sunday, the price of a barrel of Brent North Sea, the benchmark international oil contract, for September delivery was down 4.69 per cent at $83.81.

Its American equivalent, West Texas Intermediate, fell 4.67 per cent to $80.72. Trump said on Sunday that fresh negotiations with Iran will begin on Monday after holding off on major strikes against the Islamic republic to pursue a deal.

"Now what we're doing is we're talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon," he said, without providing further details of the venue of the talks or the participants. Hours after the US had called off major strikes on Iran, Iran on Sunday said it was nearing a deal with Oman over a new route through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read:

  1. Trump Says New Iran Talks To Begin Monday After Calling Off Strikes
  2. Trump Says He Will Order Halt To Iran Strikes After Parameters Reached For Deal To End War

TAGGED:

OIL PRICES TODAY
US IRAN TALKS
STRAIT OF HORMUZ CRISIS
CRUDE OIL PRICES TODAY

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