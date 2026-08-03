ETV Bharat / business

Oil Prices Fall Nearly 5% After US Announces New Iran Talks

FILE - Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Friday, May 1, 2026. ( AP )

Tokyo: Oil prices tumbled on Monday in early Asia trade after US President Donald Trump announced fresh talks with Iran to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The war, which began in late February when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, has caused oil prices to swing sharply as it effectively closed the waterway, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies. At around 2250 GMT on Sunday, the price of a barrel of Brent North Sea, the benchmark international oil contract, for September delivery was down 4.69 per cent at $83.81.

Its American equivalent, West Texas Intermediate, fell 4.67 per cent to $80.72. Trump said on Sunday that fresh negotiations with Iran will begin on Monday after holding off on major strikes against the Islamic republic to pursue a deal.