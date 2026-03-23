ETV Bharat / business

Oil Prices Ease And Stock Markets Jump As Hopes Rise For An End To The Iran War

Michael Capolino works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, March 19, 2026. ( AP )

NEW YORK (AP) — Relief is flowing through financial markets Monday after President Donald Trump said the United States has talked with Iran about a possible end to their war. Oil prices are easing, and stock prices are jumping on Wall Street following severe losses taken elsewhere in the world before Trump’s announcement.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude fell 10.5% to $100.46, down from nearly $120 at one point last week, after Trump said the United States and Iran held productive talks the last two days “regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.” The S&P 500 rose 1.3% toward its best day since the war began.

The market's moves remain tentative, though, and Iran denied such talks took place. The S&P 500 trimmed its gain, which had reached 2.2% in the morning.

Over the weekend, Trump had threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if it doesn’t open up the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The narrow waterway off Iran's coast has become a sore point for Trump and the economy because its near-closure has prevented oil tankers from leaving the Persian Gulf to supply customers around the world.

Trump said Monday that he is postponing attacks on Iranian power plants for five days to allow talks to continue. Quickly afterward, Iranian state media cited Iranian officials as denying any talks like Trump described and said Trump had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning.”

The price of Brent crude fell as low as $96 immediately after Trump announced the postponement, but it quickly recovered a chunk of that loss. Benchmark U.S. crude had a similar reaction, immediately dropping toward $84 per barrel before yo-yoing back above $92 and then falling back to $90.41.

Financial markets have had vicious swings, both up and down, since the war began because of uncertainty about how long it may last. The fear is that a long-term disruption could keep so much oil and natural gas off global markets that it creates a debilitating wave of inflation for the global economy.

The frenzied swings of the past few weeks are similar to, but not as dramatic as, those that hit last year when Trump shocked the global economy on “Liberation Day.” Many of his worldwide tariffs ended up being milder than he initially threatened, and the back-and-forth in negotiations led to historic moves up and down.

Still, Monday's overriding reaction in financial markets was one of relief. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 704 points, or 1.5%, as of noon Eastern time, after soaring nearly 1,135 points during the morning. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3%.