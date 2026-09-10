ETV Bharat / business

Oil Prices Climb Back To Where They Were In May And Drag Wall Street Lower

NEW YORK: Oil prices keep climbing as the war with Iran keeps clogging the global flow of crude, and they got back to where they were before the summer on Thursday. That's worsening worries about inflation and cranking up pressure within the bond market, helping to send stocks lower again on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and is on track for a fourth straight loss, though it's not far from its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 296 points, or 0.6%, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower.

Stocks sank under the weight of rising oil prices. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed another 3.5% and at one point got above $105 per barrel for the first time since May.

The price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose 3.7% and briefly topped the $100 level for the first time since before Memorial Day.

Oil prices have been jumping since early July, when Brent crude was going for less than $72 per barrel, as hopes fade that the United States and Iran may reach a deal soon to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow oil tankers to freely exit the Persian Gulf. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that oil prices likely won't come down until after the U.S. midterm elections in November.

The jump has pushed the price for a gallon of regular gasoline to an average of nearly $4.28 across the United States, according to AAA. That's up nearly 34% from a year earlier and is not only costing people more at the pump but also through higher prices for all kinds of products that move by truck to store shelves.

A report on Thursday showed that inflation at the U.S. wholesale level accelerated to 5.4% last month from 4.8% in July. Retailers could eventually pass such increases in prices onto shoppers. A report is coming on Friday that will show how much inflation U.S. consumers are feeling.

The typical move to rein in high inflation is for the Federal Reserve to raise its main interest rate, the federal funds rate. Such a move then filters out through the rest of the bond market, makes it more expensive for U.S. households and businesses to borrow money, slows the overall economy and undercuts prices for investments to hopefully remove some of inflation's fuel.