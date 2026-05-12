ETV Bharat / business

Oil Minister Puri Dispels Any Fuel Supply Concerns; LPG Production Ramped Up To 54,000 Tonnes/Day

New Delhi: Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday assured that there is no fuel supply issue and said the government has ramped up LPG production from 35,000-36,000 tonnes/day to 54,000 tonnes amid West Asia conflict. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, Puri said there is no LPG supply issue and the country has 69 days of crude oil, LNG stock and 45 days of LPG stock.

"LPG production has been ramped up from 35,000-36,000 tonnes/day to 54,000 tonnes amid West Asia conflict," he said. The Oil Minister said PM Narendra Modi's austerity appeal should be taken as a wake up call and urged to start thinking of "measures" to lessen fiscal strain from West Asia conflict.

"PM Narendra Modi's austerity appeal is a wake up call to start thinking of measures to lessen fiscal strain from West Asia conflict," Puri said at the summit. Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.