ETV Bharat / business

Oil, Gas Block Auction Deadline Extended For Fourth Time

New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline for submitting bids for India's largest oil and gas acreage offering for a fourth time, granting potential investors an additional three months, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said. "Bid submission closing date for OALP Bid Round X (has been) extended till May 29, 2026," DGH said on its website.

While it did not give any reason for the extension, industry sources said this may have been done to give potential investors time to study the new liberalised rules framed following the passage of the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The 10th round of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-X), which was launched in February during India Energy Week (IEW) 2025 in New Delhi, was originally scheduled to close at the end of July. In late July, the deadline was extended to October 31 and again to December 31, 2025.

OALP-X bid deadline was then extended till February 18, 2026. However, the deadline for submission of bids under the fourth round of the Discovered Small Field (DSF) bid round and the special coal-bed methane (CBM) round stays unchanged at February 18, 2026.

Under OALP-X, 25 blocks with a total area of about 191,986 square kilometres have been offered to bidders for finding and producing oil and gas. The acreage on offer comprises six onshore blocks, six shallow-water tracts, one deepwater block and 12 located in ultra-deepwater across 13 sedimentary basins, according to the DGH.

The round includes four blocks with a combined area of 47,058 sq km in the Andaman basin, which Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been touting as having the potential to hold even greater volumes of oil and gas reserves than those found in exploration hotspot Guyana.

The round offers the largest area so far for exploration and production of crude oil, which is refined into fuels like petrol and diesel, and natural gas, which is used to produce power, make urea, turned into CNG to run automobiles and fire household kitchens.

In the previous nine rounds, 3.78 lakh sq km area was offered. The last bid round, OALP-IX, was the largest before the current bid round. The OALP-IX bid round featured 28 blocks or areas spread over 1.36 lakh sq km, which were offered for finding and producing oil and gas.