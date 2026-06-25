ETV Bharat / business

Oil Falls To Pre-War Levels, No Change In Petrol And Diesel Prices

New Delhi: Global oil prices fell on Thursday to their lowest levels since before the outbreak of the Iran conflict, offering a significant economic tailwind for India, the world's third-largest crude importer, by easing inflation risks, reducing the import bill and improving the government's fiscal position.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped to about USD 72-73 a barrel, while US crude fell below USD 70 a barrel, erasing the geopolitical risk premium that had driven prices as much as USD 120 a barrel during the height of the conflict earlier this year. Both benchmarks are now back near levels last seen in late February, before hostilities disrupted Middle East energy markets.

Despite the sharp fall in crude oil prices, retail fuel rates remained unchanged on Thursday. Petrol and diesel prices had been raised by about Rs 7.50 per litre each during the recent spike in international oil prices, but state-owned fuel retailers have so far refrained from cutting pump prices, according to industry data.

Officials said the three state-run fuel retailers are currently earning healthy marketing margins on petrol, although diesel sales continue to generate a modest loss. The companies had held retail prices steady for nearly two-and-a-half months despite rising global crude prices before implementing only a partial increase.

Industry officials noted that fuel prices are not adjusted based on daily movements in international crude markets but are typically guided by average oil prices over the preceding fortnight or month. As a result, any benefit from the recent correction in crude prices may take time to be reflected at the pump if lower international rates are sustained.

The easing in oil market tensions has also been reflected in the government's response. Inter-ministerial briefings that were instituted after the outbreak of the conflict have quietly been paused, signalling reduced concern over immediate energy supply disruptions.

The briefings, initially held daily and later scaled back to twice a week, brought together officials from key ministries to update the public on the country's preparedness and management of the crisis. Officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas were a regular presence, outlining measures taken to safeguard fuel supplies and maintain market stability.

No briefings were held this week on the scheduled days of Monday and Thursday, underscoring the government's assessment that risks to energy supplies and trade flows have eased following the de-escalation of hostilities and the retreat in oil prices.

The basket of crude oil that India buys averaged USD 71.17 per barrel on February 27 - a day before the US and Israel attacked Iran, resulting in sweeping retaliation by Tehran, which effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz that transited oil and gas from Gulf countries to user nations like India.

Indian Basket averaged USD 70.71 a barrel on June 24, according to data from the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).