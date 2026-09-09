ETV Bharat / business

Oil Companies Losing Rs 5 On Petrol Rs 23 A Litre On Diesel As Oil Prices Cross USD 100 Mark

New Delhi: State-owned fuel retailers are losing Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 23 per litre on diesel as fresh hostilities in West Asia pushed international oil prices above USD 100 per barrel -- the highest since last July -- analysts said on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose 2.5 per cent to over USD 100 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained almost 2 per cent to about USD 95. This came after tensions rose in the Middle East amid the latest tit-for-tat exchange of fire between the US and Iran. Brent last touched the USD 100-mark on July 23.

India, the world's third-largest oil importing and consuming country, is particularly exposed to swings in international crude prices. It imports over 88 per cent of its crude -- raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel -- requirements.

A sustained increase in prices raises the country's dollar-denominated import bill and can put pressure on the trade balance and the rupee, analysts said. Also, with retail pump rates remaining unchanged, it leads to fuel retailers incurring losses on the sale of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG.

Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Ltd, said that with escalation in hostilities between Iran and the US, Brent prices have crossed the USD 100 per barrel mark on Wednesday, and the Indian crude basket is at about USD 109 per barrel.

"At the average price for the month of September till date, marketing margins on petrol are negative Rs 5 per litre and diesel at negative Rs 23 a litre and under recoveries on domestic LPG are at Rs 200 per cylinder," he said.

"If the current geo-political situation persists, crude oil prices could rise further given that several countries, including China, were tapping their strategic reserves for a significant proportion of their consumption and their return to the market could increase demand in a period of restricted supplies." Higher crude prices can also feed into domestic inflation through fuel, transport and other energy-related costs. But the impact on consumers and the wider economy would depend in part on how much of the increase is passed through to domestic fuel prices and how long international prices remain elevated.

For now, retail petrol and diesel prices remain on freeze for over three months. Rates were last revised on May 25 when they were hiked by Rs 2.61 a litre for petrol and Rs 2.71 per litre for diesel.

Those hikes were part of the revision in rates that happened in the second half of May in response to international prices rising due to the war in West Asia disrupting energy flows from the Gulf countries. In all, petrol prices were raised by Rs 7.35 a litre and diesel by Rs 7.53 in four instalments.