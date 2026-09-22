ETV Bharat / business

Office Space Demand Likely To Rise In Mumbai By 12-15 Percent Over Next 4 Years: Report

Mumbai: The demand for office space in Mumbai has always been high in India's real estate market. A report now predicts that the same may further rise till 2030.

CBRE Group, an American commercial real estate services and investment firm, in its latest report, has stated that office space demand in Mumbai may rise at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12-15 per cent over the next four years, driven by Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

These GCCs are being established by foreign firms across seven major cities of India, including Mumbai. "By 2030, Mumbai has the opportunity to emerge as one of the world's major economic engines," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

In its report released recently at a CII event, CBRE noted India’s office sector witnessed a gross absorption of 20.7 million sq. ft. in January -March, (Q1) 2026, up 5 per cent annually, marking the highest level recorded for any Q1 period. "Occupiers continued to commit to large-sized transactions, underscoring sustained confidence and a clear focus on expansion-driven growth strategies."

Leasing activity was led by Bengaluru, Delhi -NCR, and Mumbai, accounting for a cumulative share of about 67 per cent.

"The transformation will be driven by mobility -- metro, rail, roads and airport connectivity -- alongside redevelopment, new business districts, housing and transit-oriented growth. With its strengths in finance, technology, services, manufacturing and data centres, Mumbai has all the ingredients to become a truly global gateway city," Magazine said.