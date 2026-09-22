Office Space Demand Likely To Rise In Mumbai By 12-15 Percent Over Next 4 Years: Report
Mumbai accounted for about 16 per cent of India's office inventory as of June, 2026. The country's office stock has crossed 1 billion sq ft.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Mumbai: The demand for office space in Mumbai has always been high in India's real estate market. A report now predicts that the same may further rise till 2030.
CBRE Group, an American commercial real estate services and investment firm, in its latest report, has stated that office space demand in Mumbai may rise at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12-15 per cent over the next four years, driven by Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
These GCCs are being established by foreign firms across seven major cities of India, including Mumbai. "By 2030, Mumbai has the opportunity to emerge as one of the world's major economic engines," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.
In its report released recently at a CII event, CBRE noted India’s office sector witnessed a gross absorption of 20.7 million sq. ft. in January -March, (Q1) 2026, up 5 per cent annually, marking the highest level recorded for any Q1 period. "Occupiers continued to commit to large-sized transactions, underscoring sustained confidence and a clear focus on expansion-driven growth strategies."
Leasing activity was led by Bengaluru, Delhi -NCR, and Mumbai, accounting for a cumulative share of about 67 per cent.
"The transformation will be driven by mobility -- metro, rail, roads and airport connectivity -- alongside redevelopment, new business districts, housing and transit-oriented growth. With its strengths in finance, technology, services, manufacturing and data centres, Mumbai has all the ingredients to become a truly global gateway city," Magazine said.
He said the next five years could be transformative. "Our ambition should be for Mumbai to stand alongside cities such as Tokyo and Singapore as a leading global economic hub." In its report, CBRE noted that the average annual office demand in Mumbai is 11.8 million sq ft between 2022 and 2026. The total office stock is projected to grow 1.3 times by 2030.
Mumbai accounted for about 16 per cent of India's office inventory as of June, 2026. The country's office stock has crossed 1 billion sq ft.
On the outlook for the 2027-2030 period, CBRE noted that the office demand is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-15 per cent driven primarily by the BFSI, technology, and flexible space players.
Commenting on the data, Onkar Shetye of Mumbai-based realty firm Aurum Ventures Group, said, "GCCs are no longer looking at India purely through the lens of workforce and cost. They are increasingly asking a different question: what environment will attract, engage and retain the next generation of global talent?"
"For this workforce, the office is no longer merely a workplace. It is an ecosystem for collaboration, professional development, wellbeing and social connection. That is why LEED certification, ESG, health and wellness, recreation and high-quality everyday experiences are becoming integral to the GCC real estate proposition," he added.
The next generation of GCCs will compete for office space as well as talent, said Shetye, who is also Executive Director of listed firm Aurum PropTech.
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