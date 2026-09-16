ETV Bharat / business

Odisha Set To Get Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Unit In Khordha With Rs 3,406 Crore Investment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to get its second semiconductor unit at IDCO Infovalley-II in Khordha district. The project will come under the jurisdiction of the Falta Special Economic Zone (FSEZ). The Unit Approval Committee on Tuesday approved the proposal to establish a semiconductor manufacturing facility by SiCSem Private Limited.

According to official sources, the proposed facility will be spread across 21.889 acres and involve an investment of Rs 3,406.25 crore. The project is expected to create employment opportunities for nearly 1,270 people, further strengthening Odisha’s high-technology industrial ecosystem.

The SiCSem facility will focus on manufacturing Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices, particularly SiC Diodes and SiC MOSFETs. The proposed annual production capacity includes 4.8 million SiC Diodes and 91.2 million SiC MOSFETs.

The project also has a major export component. It is projected to generate an export turnover of Rs 7,043 crore over five years, while its estimated Net Foreign Exchange (NFE) earnings are around Rs 4,523 crore during the same period.

Silicon Carbide is a semiconductor material increasingly used in applications requiring high efficiency and performance, including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, power electronics and other advanced technologies. The proposed manufacturing facility is expected to contribute to the development of domestic capabilities in a strategically important segment of the semiconductor industry.