Odisha Set To Get Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Unit In Khordha With Rs 3,406 Crore Investment
The SiCSem facility will manufacture Silicon Carbide semiconductor devices, writes Minati Singha.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to get its second semiconductor unit at IDCO Infovalley-II in Khordha district. The project will come under the jurisdiction of the Falta Special Economic Zone (FSEZ). The Unit Approval Committee on Tuesday approved the proposal to establish a semiconductor manufacturing facility by SiCSem Private Limited.
According to official sources, the proposed facility will be spread across 21.889 acres and involve an investment of Rs 3,406.25 crore. The project is expected to create employment opportunities for nearly 1,270 people, further strengthening Odisha’s high-technology industrial ecosystem.
The SiCSem facility will focus on manufacturing Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices, particularly SiC Diodes and SiC MOSFETs. The proposed annual production capacity includes 4.8 million SiC Diodes and 91.2 million SiC MOSFETs.
The project also has a major export component. It is projected to generate an export turnover of Rs 7,043 crore over five years, while its estimated Net Foreign Exchange (NFE) earnings are around Rs 4,523 crore during the same period.
Silicon Carbide is a semiconductor material increasingly used in applications requiring high efficiency and performance, including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, power electronics and other advanced technologies. The proposed manufacturing facility is expected to contribute to the development of domestic capabilities in a strategically important segment of the semiconductor industry.
The SiCSem project would add momentum to Odisha’s semiconductor ecosystem and strengthen the contribution of FSEZ towards technology-driven industrial development.
At a time when Odisha is fast emerging as a major investment hub for the semiconductor industry and expanding beyond traditional industries, the approval will add to the growth story. Odisha has so far attracted five investment proposals worth Rs 10,899 crore under its emerging semiconductor ecosystem, backed by state incentives and the India Semiconductor Mission.
The groundbreaking of India’s first Advanced Glass Semiconductor Packaging Unit by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions (3D Glass Solutions), with an investment of Rs 1,943 crore, was held in Bhubaneswar on April 19, 2026.
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