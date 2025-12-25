Odisha Exports 1000 Kg Fresh Vegetables To Dubai
Additional Director of Horticulture Kunja Bihari Mishra said the export demonstrated Odisha’s increasing readiness to meet global quality, safety and compliance standards.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Now, people in Dubai will get a taste of garlic and french beans grown by farmers of Odisha. Apart from garlic and french beans, they will also get green vegetables like ivy gourd, pointed gourd, papaya and baby potatoes from Odisha.
Farmers from Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha have successfully exported 1,000 kg of fresh horticultural produce to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates through the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Wednesday.
The produce was sourced directly from Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) members and exported to high-value international markets. The Directorate of Horticulture played a key role in facilitating the export. It ensured coordination among different stakeholders. It also enabled farmers to participate effectively in the process.
"Earlier, farmers used to sell their products in local markets. But now they can export them at a higher price and make a substantial profit. The export demonstrated Odisha's increasing readiness to meet global quality, safety and compliance standards," said Additional Director of Horticulture Kunja Bihari Mishra.
The initiative was carried out under the Promotion and Stabilisation of Farmer-Producer Organisations (PSFPO) project, implemented by Palladium Consulting India Pvt. Ltd. for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, with support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and backing from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Through this intervention, agri-business startup Villa Mart Pvt. Ltd. was incubated and supported to connect FPOs with international buyers. Palladium provided end-to-end hand-holding, ranging from aggregation of produce to licensing, certification, documentation and regulatory compliance, ensuring a smooth export process.
"Through this initiative, we ensure strengthening farmer livelihoods through innovative market strategies. By enabling global exports and structured engagement with private enterprises, we are creating sustainable income opportunities for farmers while positioning Odisha as a competitive player in international agri-markets," said Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, Agri Business Expert, Palladium Consulting India.
The export initiative came at a time when the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment has been drafting a new Agri Export Policy aimed at strengthening global market integration, promoting partnerships with agri-business startups and enhancing farmers' income, official sources said.
Founder and CEO of VillaMart, Ramesh Chandra Biswal, said the Dubai shipment marked a turning point for the company. "Until now, VillaMart has focused on local market linkages. This pilot export required meeting international compliance standards, and Palladium's incubation and documentation support made it possible. With guidance from the APEDA and World Trade Centre (WTC), this collaboration opens new global opportunities for Odisha's farmers," he said.
Officials expressed confidence that the success of this pilot export will pave the way for regular international shipments and greater global visibility for Odisha’s agricultural produce.
