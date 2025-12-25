ETV Bharat / business

Odisha Exports 1000 Kg Fresh Vegetables To Dubai

Bhubaneswar: Now, people in Dubai will get a taste of garlic and french beans grown by farmers of Odisha. Apart from garlic and french beans, they will also get green vegetables like ivy gourd, pointed gourd, papaya and baby potatoes from Odisha.

Farmers from Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha have successfully exported 1,000 kg of fresh horticultural produce to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates through the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Wednesday.

The produce was sourced directly from Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) members and exported to high-value international markets. The Directorate of Horticulture played a key role in facilitating the export. It ensured coordination among different stakeholders. It also enabled farmers to participate effectively in the process.

"Earlier, farmers used to sell their products in local markets. But now they can export them at a higher price and make a substantial profit. The export demonstrated Odisha's increasing readiness to meet global quality, safety and compliance standards," said Additional Director of Horticulture Kunja Bihari Mishra.

The initiative was carried out under the Promotion and Stabilisation of Farmer-Producer Organisations (PSFPO) project, implemented by Palladium Consulting India Pvt. Ltd. for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, with support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and backing from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Through this intervention, agri-business startup Villa Mart Pvt. Ltd. was incubated and supported to connect FPOs with international buyers. Palladium provided end-to-end hand-holding, ranging from aggregation of produce to licensing, certification, documentation and regulatory compliance, ensuring a smooth export process.