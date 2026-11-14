Nvidia Stock Crash, $573 Bn Wiped Out: 13 Indian Mutual Funds With Exposure To The US Chipmaker
Thirteen Indian Mutual Funds and ETFs hold Nvidia shares. Check schemes with highest exposure.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Nvidia's share price plummeted nearly 13 per cent for the week through Friday, wiping out more than $573 billion in market value amid the furore over former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after revelations of his multiple affairs. Huang resigned from his role as CEO after 33 years on November 12, 2026 and Colette Kress, Nvidia's CFO, was appointed as the interim chief executive.
The fall of Nvidia stock has impacted numerous investors across the globe. Several Mutual Fund houses in India have invested in the American chip company Nvidia. The drop in the share price could impact Indian mutual fund schemes that have holdings in the company.
According to data from October 2026, 13 Indian mutual fund schemes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have invested in Nvidia. The MFs holdings range from 0.63% to 12.12% of their total positions. Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has the largest investment.
Nvidia share price
Nvidia's share price has plunged amid the scandal involving Jensen Huang. As of November 13, 2026, Nvidia stock went down 12.75% since the start of the week, erasing around $573 billion in market value.
Nvidia, one of the largest stocks in the S&P 500, comprises about 6% of the total value of the index.
Which mutual fund schemes have the highest exposure to Nvidia?
- Data released by ACE MF identified that 13 Indian mutual fund schemes and ETFs possess Nvidia shares.
- Of its total holdings, the Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has 12.12% of its assets.
- Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF is placed at second spot with a 10.02% investment in Nvidia.
- Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF has around 8 per cent.
- ICICI Prudential NASDAQ 100 Index Fund has an investment of approximately 8.02%.
- Aditya Birla Sun Life International Equity Fund has 4.91% of its assets invested in Nvidia.
- Edelweiss Technology Fund has 4.74% invested in the company.
- DSP Value Fund has 0.91% of its portfolio invested in the company's shares.
- Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund has 0.63%.
A drop in Nvidia's share price impacts a mutual fund's Net Asset Value (NAV). However, the impact depends upon the proportion of the fund's total portfolio invested in the company.
If Nvidia accounts for 10% of a mutual fund's total portfolio and the chipmaker’s stock declines by 10%, the fund's portfolio could see a negative impact of approximately 1%. However, it may be noted that the other share holdings should remain unchanged, otherwise the impact could be bigger.
|S.No.
|Mutual Fund Scheme
|Exposure
|1
|Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF
|13.08%
|2
|Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF
|10.29%
|3
|Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF
|8.02%
|4
|ICICI Prudential Nasdaq 100 Index Fund
|8.02%
|5
|Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund
|7.56%
|6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life International Equity Fund
|4.91%
|7
|Edelweiss Technology Fund
|4.74%
|8
|DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|1.44%
|9
|Axis Innovation Fund
|1.36%
|10
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|1.35%
|11
|DSP Value Fund
|1.06%
|12
|ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund
|0.66%
|13
|Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund
|0.63%
Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO
Huang resigned from Nvidia as his multiple extramarital relationships came out in the public. Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed.
The former Nvidia CEO is alleged to have an intimate relationship with a second company employee Kimberly Powell.
US intelligence officials reportedly suspect Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence services, an allegation that has added a national security dimension to the controversy.
Jensen Huang, co-founded Nvidia in 1993. He is credited with transforming the company into one of the world's leading suppliers of artificial intelligence chips and became one of the most prominent figures in the global AI industry.
Also Read