ETV Bharat / business

Nvidia Stock Crash, $573 Bn Wiped Out: 13 Indian Mutual Funds With Exposure To The US Chipmaker

Nvidia Stock Rout: Indian Mutual Fund Schemes Holding Shares Of The US Chip Giant ( AP )

New Delhi: Nvidia's share price plummeted nearly 13 per cent for the week through Friday, wiping out more than $573 billion in market value amid the furore over former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after revelations of his multiple affairs. Huang resigned from his role as CEO after 33 years on November 12, 2026 and Colette Kress, Nvidia's CFO, was appointed as the interim chief executive.

The fall of Nvidia stock has impacted numerous investors across the globe. Several Mutual Fund houses in India have invested in the American chip company Nvidia. The drop in the share price could impact Indian mutual fund schemes that have holdings in the company.

According to data from October 2026, 13 Indian mutual fund schemes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have invested in Nvidia. The MFs holdings range from 0.63% to 12.12% of their total positions. Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has the largest investment. Nvidia share price Nvidia's share price has plunged amid the scandal involving Jensen Huang. As of November 13, 2026, Nvidia stock went down 12.75% since the start of the week, erasing around $573 billion in market value. Nvidia, one of the largest stocks in the S&P 500, comprises about 6% of the total value of the index. Which mutual fund schemes have the highest exposure to Nvidia? Data released by ACE MF identified that 13 Indian mutual fund schemes and ETFs possess Nvidia shares.

Of its total holdings, the Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has 12.12% of its assets.

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF is placed at second spot with a 10.02% investment in Nvidia.

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF has around 8 per cent.

ICICI Prudential NASDAQ 100 Index Fund has an investment of approximately 8.02%.

Aditya Birla Sun Life International Equity Fund has 4.91% of its assets invested in Nvidia.

Edelweiss Technology Fund has 4.74% invested in the company.

DSP Value Fund has 0.91% of its portfolio invested in the company's shares.

Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund has 0.63%. A drop in Nvidia's share price impacts a mutual fund's Net Asset Value (NAV). However, the impact depends upon the proportion of the fund's total portfolio invested in the company.