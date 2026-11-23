ETV Bharat / business

Nvidia Board Unanimously Reinstates Jensen Huang As President And CEO

FILE- Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang ( AP )

Texas: Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO on Monday in a surprise move shortly after rejecting his offer to return.

It’s the latest twist in the fallout from Huang’s admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” chair of the board Harvey C. Jones said in a statement Monday. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the US government has ‘no reason to believe’ Huang’s return to Nvidia poses a national security risk.