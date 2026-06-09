ETV Bharat / business

NSE To Route 10% Of Annual CSR Corpus Through Social Stock Exchange To Support Social Impact Projects

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has decided to earmark 10 per cent of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) corpus for deployment through projects listed on the NSE Social Stock Exchange (NSE-SSE), marking a significant step towards strengthening India's social impact financing ecosystem.

The exchange said the move reflects its commitment to promoting transparent, accountable and outcome-oriented philanthropy through regulated social sector funding mechanisms.

It said, "National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced its decision to earmark 10 per cent of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) corpus for deployment through projects listed on the NSE Social Stock Exchange (NSE-SSE)".

According to NSE, its CSR Committee had agreed in principle in March 2026 to deploy 10 per cent of the exchange's annual CSR corpus through the NSE Social Stock Exchange platform, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

The decision has now been operationalised following the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' Gazette Notifications issued on May 27, 2026, which permit companies to undertake CSR expenditure through subscription to Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) Instruments listed on Social Stock Exchanges.