ETV Bharat / business

NSE to overhaul closing auction session, extend derivatives trading hours from Dec 7

NSE will review the closing auction session mechanism following Sebi directive ( File )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will overhaul the Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment and revise trading modalities in the equity derivatives segment from December 7. The changes follow a review by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) of the closing auction session, market timings and settlement methodology for derivatives contracts.

Under the revised framework, the duration of CAS will be reduced to 10 minutes, while the methodology for determining closing prices of eligible stocks will also be changed.

Moreover, trading hours in the equity derivatives segment will be extended to 3:45 pm. According to the NSE, CAS will continue to apply to securities for which derivatives contracts are available on any exchange. However, CAS will not apply to such securities on the ex-date of a scheme of arrangement. The reference price for securities covered under CAS will be determined using the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades executed between 3:15 pm and 3:30 pm.