ETV Bharat / business

NSE To Introduce Dated Brent Crude Oil Futures Contract From April 13

A view of the newly renovated atrium, the iconic NSE Bull, and the refreshed façade of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Bull, at the National Stock Exchange headquarters, in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will introduce Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures from April 13, expanding its commodity derivatives offerings linked to global oil benchmarks.

The contract, based on the S&P Global Energy (Platts) Dated Brent assessment, will be traded under the symbol "BRCRUDEOIL".

"The exchange is pleased to inform its members that, having received approval from Sebi, Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) Futures contracts would be available for trading in the NSE commodity derivatives segment with effect from April 13, 2026," the bourse said in its circular.