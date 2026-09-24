ETV Bharat / business

NSE Share Price jumps 5% after Muted Dalal Street Debut On BSE

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares made a muted debut on the Stock Market on Thursday. The NSE IPO had an issue price of Rs 1,785, while the stock listed at Rs 1,800 on BSE, yielding a listing premium of 0.84% ​​for investors. It may be noted that the NSE IPO GMP recorded a sharp decline prior to the listing. NSE shares are also trading on the MSEI.

Later, the NSE share price jumped to Rs 1,876.70, up 5.14 per cent from the opening price. The listing of stock marks NSE’s transition into a publicly traded company.

'Dream come true': BSE MD on NSE listing

NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan spoke at the official listing ceremony, and said more than 34 lakh retail investors had been allotted shares in the IPO.

“We now have a family of 36 lakh people. We are thankful and deeply grateful to the investor community's overwhelming trust in NSE and its mission,” Chauhan said.

Commenting on the market debut of NSE stock, NSE Chairperson Srinivas Injeti said, “When we look back, we are filled with a deep sense of pride. When we look around, we are filled with a deep sense of gratitude. And when we look ahead, we are filled with a deep sense of responsibility and greater accountability.”

BSE Managing Director Sundararaman Ramamurthy expressed happiness over NSE’s listing on Dalal Street. Ramamurthy, who was earlier associated with the NSE, described the listing as a “dream come true” and said it was a matter of “great pride and honour” for him to host NSE.