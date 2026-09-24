NSE Share Price jumps 5% after Muted Dalal Street Debut On BSE
NSE Shares made a muted Stock Market debut. The stock listed with 0.84% premium at Rs 1,800 a piece on BSE.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares made a muted debut on the Stock Market on Thursday. The NSE IPO had an issue price of Rs 1,785, while the stock listed at Rs 1,800 on BSE, yielding a listing premium of 0.84% for investors. It may be noted that the NSE IPO GMP recorded a sharp decline prior to the listing. NSE shares are also trading on the MSEI.
Later, the NSE share price jumped to Rs 1,876.70, up 5.14 per cent from the opening price. The listing of stock marks NSE’s transition into a publicly traded company.
'Dream come true': BSE MD on NSE listing
NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan spoke at the official listing ceremony, and said more than 34 lakh retail investors had been allotted shares in the IPO.
“We now have a family of 36 lakh people. We are thankful and deeply grateful to the investor community's overwhelming trust in NSE and its mission,” Chauhan said.
Commenting on the market debut of NSE stock, NSE Chairperson Srinivas Injeti said, “When we look back, we are filled with a deep sense of pride. When we look around, we are filled with a deep sense of gratitude. And when we look ahead, we are filled with a deep sense of responsibility and greater accountability.”
BSE Managing Director Sundararaman Ramamurthy expressed happiness over NSE’s listing on Dalal Street. Ramamurthy, who was earlier associated with the NSE, described the listing as a “dream come true” and said it was a matter of “great pride and honour” for him to host NSE.
NSE IPO
The mega NSE IPO was subscribed 5.69 times during the September 17-21 bidding period and generated nearly Rs 90,300 crore of demand against the Rs 22,568 crore issue size. The IPO had an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. The exchange had fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO.
The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the NSE is India’s second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day on Monday.
Importantly, the NSE stock is also trade on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) today, i.e., September 24. “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Equity Shares of NSE shall be admitted for trading on the Capital Market Segment of the Exchange under the “Permitted to Trade” category w.e.f. September 24, 2026,” MSEI stated in its circular.
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