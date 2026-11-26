ETV Bharat / business

NSE Shares Jump Nearly 9% In 2 Days, Hit Record High; Know Exchange's Massive Market Valuation

NSE made its trading debut on the BSE on September 24, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Shares of National Stock Exchange of India hit their record high on Thursday, with its market valuation reaching Rs 5.88 lakh crore.

The exchange's stock rallied 3.55 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 2,400 on the BSE.

The exchange is at the ninth place in the domestic market capitalisation (mcap) ranking.

In two days, the stock has surged nearly 9 per cent.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) made its trading debut on the BSE on September 24. Since its market debut in September, the stock has jumped 32 per cent.

Compared to the issue price of Rs 1,785, the stock has surged over 34 per cent.

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE received nearly 6 times subscription.

NSE, incorporated in 1992, was recognised as a stock exchange by Sebi in April 1993. It commenced operations in 1994 with the launch of the wholesale debt market, followed shortly after by the launch of the cash market segment.