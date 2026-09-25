ETV Bharat / business

NSE Share Price Target: Buy, Sell Or Hold? What Brokerages Are Projecting

New Delhi: The shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) were trading with a decline of 0.63 per cent at Rs 1806.60 apiece at around 12:40 pm on September 26, 2026 (Friday). The NSE stock got listed at Rs 1,800 on the BSE on Thursday, Rs 15 above the IPO price of Rs 1,785. The counter settled its opening day on Rs 1818 apiece.

Two brokerages have released target prices for the NSE share. Initiating a Buy rating on NSE stock, Emkay Global Financial Services estimated the counter to rise up to Rs 2,050. PL Capital has advised the interested players to ‘Accumulate’ and set a target price of Rs 1,950.

Why Emkay is backing NSE

Backing the NSE stock, Emkay, in its report mentions that the stock exchange’s huge scale, extensive cash flow and its position at the centre of India’s capital markets justifies a premium valuation.

NSE has demonstrated strong leadership over several years in different areas of the capital markets, and its business model is apt to adapt to changing regulations and economic conditions while still achieving profitable growth. NSE’s track record showcases its ability to generate profit and cash from MIIs, like stock exchanges. These factors allow the stock exchange to attract higher valuations globally compared to other capital market participants.

The brokerage expects NSE’s earnings per share to record a growth at a compound annual rate of about 13% between FY27 and FY29.

PL Capital 'Rooting for the Goliath of Capital Markets'

Initiating its coverage on NSE, PL Capital gave ‘Accumulate’ rating and a Rs 1,950 share price target. The brokerage expects the stock exchange to maintain its lead position and remain the leading exchange in cash equities and futures.