NSE Share Price Target: Buy, Sell Or Hold? What Brokerages Are Projecting
Two brokerages have projected NSE share price to rise. NSE stock listed on BSE on September 24, 2026.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) were trading with a decline of 0.63 per cent at Rs 1806.60 apiece at around 12:40 pm on September 26, 2026 (Friday). The NSE stock got listed at Rs 1,800 on the BSE on Thursday, Rs 15 above the IPO price of Rs 1,785. The counter settled its opening day on Rs 1818 apiece.
Two brokerages have released target prices for the NSE share. Initiating a Buy rating on NSE stock, Emkay Global Financial Services estimated the counter to rise up to Rs 2,050. PL Capital has advised the interested players to ‘Accumulate’ and set a target price of Rs 1,950.
Why Emkay is backing NSE
Backing the NSE stock, Emkay, in its report mentions that the stock exchange’s huge scale, extensive cash flow and its position at the centre of India’s capital markets justifies a premium valuation.
NSE has demonstrated strong leadership over several years in different areas of the capital markets, and its business model is apt to adapt to changing regulations and economic conditions while still achieving profitable growth. NSE’s track record showcases its ability to generate profit and cash from MIIs, like stock exchanges. These factors allow the stock exchange to attract higher valuations globally compared to other capital market participants.
The brokerage expects NSE’s earnings per share to record a growth at a compound annual rate of about 13% between FY27 and FY29.
PL Capital 'Rooting for the Goliath of Capital Markets'
Initiating its coverage on NSE, PL Capital gave ‘Accumulate’ rating and a Rs 1,950 share price target. The brokerage expects the stock exchange to maintain its lead position and remain the leading exchange in cash equities and futures.
NSE dominates the exchange landscape with over ~93% share in cash market and ~100% in stock and index futures (YTDFY27), supported by strong liquidity, robust technology and a comprehensive product suite, it said in its report.
NSE dominates Indian exchanges with a near-monopoly in cash equities and future trading volumes. In the cash segment, it has consistently maintained 90%+ market share for several years, which we expect it to sustain.
While transaction income contributed to 79% of operating revenue in FY26, NSE is focused on a diversified mix with multiple recurring streams. Segments such as listing services, colocation, data feed and index licensing are expected to grow faster at 14% CAGR over FY26-29E (vs. 9% for transaction income), the brokerage further mentioned.
NSE’s EBITDA margin contracted to 71.3% in FY26 from 77.8% in FY25 due to settlement payments related to pending legal cases. With these cases now resolved, we expect EBITDA margin to normalize to 76% by FY29E. PAT is expected to grow at 11% CAGR over FY26-29E with FY29E RoE of 35%, supported by a capital-light, high-margin business model, it added.
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