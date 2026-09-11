ETV Bharat / business

NSE Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 1,700-1,785; Issue To Open On Sep 17

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on September 17.

The Rs 22,569-crore IPO will close on September 21, making it the country's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore offering in 2024.

The IPO comes nearly a decade after NSE's plans to go public were stalled amid regulatory hurdles. With the Sebi clearance now in place, the exchange is set to make its market debut on September 24.

Bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 16, according to a public announcement.

The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, compared with 14.9 crore shares planned earlier.

The reduction in the OFS size has brought down the overall issue size from the initial estimate of Rs 30,000 crore. At the lower end of the price band, the issue is estimated at Rs 21,494 crore, while at the higher end, it will be around Rs 22,569 crore, falling short of becoming India's largest-ever public offering.

Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO holds the record of the country's largest public issue. The NSE offering, however, would surpass the Rs 21,000-crore IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) launched in 2022.