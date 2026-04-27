ETV Bharat / business

NSE Sells 1% Stake In Indian Gas Exchange To Comply With Regulatory Norm

A view of the newly renovated atrium, the iconic NSE Bull, and the refreshed façade of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Bull, at the National Stock Exchange headquarters, in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has offloaded around 1 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), the country's first online delivery-based trading platform for natural gas, to comply with regulatory requirements, sources said on Monday.

The stake sale is part of NSE's effort to align with Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) norms, which mandate that no single entity holds more than 25 per cent in the exchange.

IGX operates an electronic trading platform for natural gas, offering spot, forward and delivery-based contracts.

Following the latest dilution, NSE's shareholding in IGX has come down to 25 per cent. Notably, the exchange had acquired a 26 per cent stake in IGX for over Rs 19 crore in March 2021 to become a co-promoter, after securing approvals from PNGRB.