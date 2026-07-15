ETV Bharat / business

NSE Partners With Augmont To Strengthen India's Electronic Gold Receipt Ecosystem

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has entered into a strategic partnership with Augmont Enterprises Limited to strengthen the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) ecosystem in India, as per a statement by NSE. The partnership seeks to bolster the exchange-regulated spot gold market by enhancing EGR creation, redemption, liquidity, delivery and price discovery.

"Through this partnership, the two organisations will work towards increasing market participation, improving liquidity and facilitating the adoption of EGRs among investors, jewellers and other market participants," the release added.

Speaking at the bell-ringing ceremony on Wednesday, NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan said the exchange's Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) platform offers a SEBI-regulated marketplace where physical gold can be converted into a dematerialised security and held in the same demat account.

"This framework is open to all eligible participants, and we welcome every refiner, vault manager, jeweller, and intermediary who meets the standards to come forward," he noted. India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) National President Prithviraj Kothari said India holds an estimated 30,000-35,000 tonnes of gold, making it one of the largest private gold reserves globally, but much of this wealth remains economically inactive.