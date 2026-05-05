ETV Bharat / business

NSE Launches Electronic Gold Receipts, Eyes Modernising Gold Market

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) launched the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) on Monday, marking its official foray into the bullion segment. This is intended to regulate gold trading while making it an integral part of the financial system.

Starting from May 4, 2026, the newly established segment will enable trading in gold in dematerialised form, which is backed by gold bullions that are stored in SEBI-accredited vaults. This would help reduce price differences and make the sector witness “unprecedented transparency.”

EGRs are dematerialised securities that represent ownership of physical gold, which is stored in SEBI-accredited vaults and held electronically through depositories. Each EGR is fully backed by physical gold and can be traded on the exchange, integrating gold into the formal financial system.

NSE stated, "With this launch, NSE aims to create a robust and transparent ecosystem for gold trading, enabling efficient price discovery, improved market participation, and enhanced trust across stakeholders, including jewellers, refiners, traders, and institutional investors.