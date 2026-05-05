NSE Launches Electronic Gold Receipts, Eyes Modernising Gold Market
EGRs are dematerialised securities that represent ownership of physical gold, which is stored in SEBI-accredited vaults and held electronically through depositories.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) launched the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) on Monday, marking its official foray into the bullion segment. This is intended to regulate gold trading while making it an integral part of the financial system.
Starting from May 4, 2026, the newly established segment will enable trading in gold in dematerialised form, which is backed by gold bullions that are stored in SEBI-accredited vaults. This would help reduce price differences and make the sector witness “unprecedented transparency.”
EGRs are dematerialised securities that represent ownership of physical gold, which is stored in SEBI-accredited vaults and held electronically through depositories. Each EGR is fully backed by physical gold and can be traded on the exchange, integrating gold into the formal financial system.
NSE stated, "With this launch, NSE aims to create a robust and transparent ecosystem for gold trading, enabling efficient price discovery, improved market participation, and enhanced trust across stakeholders, including jewellers, refiners, traders, and institutional investors.
As part of the launch, NSE also successfully demonstrated the dematerialisation of a 1000-gram gold bar into an Electronic Gold Receipt. This highlights the system's ability to convert physical gold into a secure and tradable digital instrument within a regulated framework.
Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE, said: "The introduction of Electronic Gold Receipts at NSE marks a pivotal evolution in how India interacts with its most cherished asset. By leveraging NSE's robust technology and liquidity framework, we are democratising access to gold, enabling investors across the nation to trade with unprecedented transparency and confidence. We believe that by creating a seamless, secure, and digital pathway for gold investment, we are positioning gold as a modern, integrated asset class within our capital markets, ultimately reducing dependence on fragmented benchmarks and fostering deeper financial inclusion."
The exchange said that EGRs will allow investors to hold gold electronically with assured quality and also enable seamless conversion between physical and digital formats. Investors can participate even with smaller quantities, improving liquidity and flexibility similar to other financial instruments held in demat form.