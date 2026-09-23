NSE IPO Listing On September 24, GMP, How To Check Allotment Status; LIC Bids Rs 4,500 Crore
NSE IPO is expected to get listed on September 24, 2026. Know how to check your NSE share allotment details.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) IPO is expected to be listed on September 24, 2026 (Thursday). The NSE IPO received a thunderous response from institutional investors as it received bids for 50.58 crore (50,58,11,384) shares against 8.86 crore (8,86,42,911) shares on offer.
The BSE data showed that the mega public offer garnered a 5.71-times subscription. The much-awaited NSE IPO recorded a 12.68 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, while the portion for non-institutional investors garnered 6.55 times of subscription. The retail investors’ portion was booked 1.39 times.
The NSE shares will list on BSE with a tentative date 24 September. The final issue price of the public offer stands at Rs 1,785 per share. The lot size for an application was set at 8 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor was fixed at Rs 14,280.
NSE IPO GMP
NSE IPO GMP stood at Rs 43 at around 10 am on 23 September, according to investorgain. The shares of NSE are expected to be listed with a gain of around 2.41% at Rs 1928. (The GMP figures are not official figures)
How to Check NSE IPO Allotment Status on BSE
- Open: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check
- Issue Type option: Select ‘Equity’
- Next step is to select Issue Name from the drop down option
- Enter Application No. or PAN No
- Enter Captcha
- Click on Submit
- NSE IPO allotment status will appear on screen
LIC’s Rs 4500 crore bid for NSE IPO
It may be noted that insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) placed bids for NSE shares worth approximately Rs 4,500 crore. According to a Bloomberg report, the insurance giant placed a bid of around Rs 45 billion.
The report further indicated that ICICI Prudential Asset Management and Quant Mutual Fund placed bids worth approximately Rs 20 billion. The NSE IPO also witnessed participation of Norges Bank Investment Management and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, which placed bids for shares worth around Rs 10 billion each.
The NSE last week raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors. The anchor round also witnessed participation of sovereign wealth funds such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Norges Bank, GIC Singapore, Eastspring and HSBC Global Asset Management.
The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.
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