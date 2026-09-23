ETV Bharat / business

NSE IPO Listing On September 24, GMP, How To Check Allotment Status; LIC Bids Rs 4,500 Crore

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) IPO is expected to be listed on September 24, 2026 (Thursday). The NSE IPO received a thunderous response from institutional investors as it received bids for 50.58 crore (50,58,11,384) shares against 8.86 crore (8,86,42,911) shares on offer.

The BSE data showed that the mega public offer garnered a 5.71-times subscription. The much-awaited NSE IPO recorded a 12.68 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, while the portion for non-institutional investors garnered 6.55 times of subscription. The retail investors’ portion was booked 1.39 times.

The NSE shares will list on BSE with a tentative date 24 September. The final issue price of the public offer stands at Rs 1,785 per share. The lot size for an application was set at 8 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor was fixed at Rs 14,280.

NSE IPO GMP

NSE IPO GMP stood at Rs 43 at around 10 am on 23 September, according to investorgain. The shares of NSE are expected to be listed with a gain of around 2.41% at Rs 1928. (The GMP figures are not official figures)

How to Check NSE IPO Allotment Status on BSE