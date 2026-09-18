ETV Bharat / business

NSE IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2

New Delhi: The mega Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Friday, driven by encouraging response from qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors.

The NSE IPO received bids for 8,88,23,000 shares against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, as per data available with the BSE till 2:56 PM. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.32 times, while the non-institutional investors portion garnered 1.37 times subscription. The retail investors quota received 66 per cent subscription.

The offering is India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The NSE on Wednesday raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity.

Additionally, sovereign wealth funds such as GIC Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Norges Bank, as well as Eastspring and HSBC Global Asset Management, also participated in the anchor round. The IPO comprises an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.