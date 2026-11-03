ETV Bharat / business

NSE International Exchange Extends Trading Hours To 23.5 Hours A Day

New Delhi: NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) has extended its market trading hours to 23.5 hours a day, allowing global investors to access the bourse across Asian, European and American trading sessions.

The extended trading schedule, which came into effect on November 2, will see market operations begin at 3.15 am and continue until 2.45 am the following day, NSEIX said in a statement on Tuesday. Before this, trading at the exchange was available for almost 21 hours. With the move, NSEIX aims to provide near round-the-clock market access to international investors and trading participants.

The move is aimed at providing market participants "with greater flexibility to access markets across Asian, European and American trading hours, strengthening the role of GIFT City as an international financial center connecting India with global capital markets."

Also, it will help them to respond to global developments and manage their market exposure across different time zones. The initiative is also expected to strengthen GIFT City's position as an international financial centre connecting India with global capital markets.

According to NSEIX, its technology infrastructure enables system maintenance and updates within three minutes between trading sessions and in less than 15 minutes at the end of the trading day.