NSE Global Platform To Allow Investors To Trade Across 30 World Markets: Official

Ahmedabad: Indian investors will be able to trade across 30 global markets via a global access platform, the Chief Managing Director and CEO of NSE IX, Balasubramaniam V, said on Wednesday. The NSE IX (National Stock Exchange International Exchange) global access platform is currently in a soft-launch phase, with the US being the first market to go live. Access to additional global markets is expected to be rolled out before the end of 2026, he said.

In an interaction with reporters, V. Balasubramaniam outlined how the new platform available in browser and application formats will allow retail investors to complete digital KYC in under a minute using PAN-based authentication.

Once verified, investors can remit funds to a designated account in GIFT City, where NSE IX has tied up with a foreign broker that maintains a backup account structure. The Indian trader will not need a demat account to trade on the global access platform, he added.

After funds are remitted, within the USD 250,000 annual limit permitted under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), investors will see their trading limits reflected on the app. They can then create multiple watchlists and begin placing buy and sell orders in global stocks, he said.

Initially, the focus is on US markets, which account for over 95 per cent of outbound investments by Indian residents. Investors can add leading global companies such as NVIDIA, Apple and Microsoft to their watchlists and trade in dollar-denominated assets, Balasubramaniam said.

The platform supports value-based or fractional investing, enabling investors to purchase a portion of a high-priced stock rather than a full share. For instance, even if a stock trades at several hundred dollars, an investor can buy exposure worth as little as $5, with the fractional holding reflected in the portfolio.