ETV Bharat / business

NSE Gets SEBI Nod To Invest In Proposed National Coal Exchange

A view of the newly renovated atrium, the iconic NSE Bull, and the refreshed façade of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Bull, at the National Stock Exchange headquarters, in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it has received approval from markets regulator Sebi to invest in the proposed National Coal Exchange of India Ltd. The approval marks a key regulatory milestone towards setting up a structured market platform for physical coal trading in the country, NSE said in a statement.

The exchange will soon approach the Coal Controller Organisation to obtain the necessary licence for establishing the coal exchange under the relevant regulatory provisions.

The proposed National Coal Exchange is aimed at facilitating electronic spot trading of coal through standardised contracts, enabling transparent price discovery and defined settlement mechanisms for participants, including producers, consumers and traders.