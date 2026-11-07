ETV Bharat / business

NSE Electronic Gold Receipts Log Record Trading Volumes On Dhanteras

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) registered its highest-ever trading volumes in the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment on the occasion of Dhanteras, marking a major milestone for the country’s organised bullion market. Festive trading in the exchange-traded instrument touched 2,27,692 units, establishing a new record for the segment, according to the NSE.

The festive period, traditionally marked by the purchase of precious metals, generated fresh demand for EGRs from participants across the country. Active gold suppliers took part in the segment to meet this festive interest, which also resulted in the significant creation of new receipts on NSE.

NSE EGRs provide investors with an exchange-traded, dematerialised form of holding gold, combining the intrinsic value of physical gold with the transparency, security, and efficiency of the securities market ecosystem. The instrument functions under regulatory oversight with standardised clearing and settlement mechanisms, contrasting with several digital-gold platforms that operate outside the regulated framework. The instrument also serves as a route to mobilise domestically available physical gold, including recycled supplies, into the formal financial system.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at the NSE, said, “Dhanteras is a celebration of wealth, prosperity and the enduring value of gold. Traditionally, the purchase of physical gold has been an integral part of this celebration.

However, the way we own and hold gold is evolving with changing times,” Krishnan said.

He elaborated on the structural shift the product provides to domestic market participants looking for regulated holding mechanisms.

“NSE EGRs offer an opportunity to retain the intrinsic value of gold in a more efficient, transparent and secure form, without necessarily holding the physical metal. NSE EGRs represent an evolution in gold ownership as the value of gold remains the same irrespective of whether it is held physically or in dematerialised form,” he stated.

Krishnan also addressed the macroeconomic aspects of moving physical holdings into exchange-traded formats.

“More importantly, by encouraging the conversion of domestically available and recycled gold into NSE EGRs, we can help mobilise India’s existing gold resources, strengthen the organised gold ecosystem and potentially reduce our dependence on gold imports,” he noted.