ETV Bharat / business

NSE Commences Live Trading In Electronic Gold Receipts

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said it has commenced live trading in Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), marking a move towards developing a regulated spot gold market in the country.

In a statement, the bourse said it has received an encouraging response to the EGR product from market participants and the broader ecosystem.

At present, vaulting and collection centres are operational in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Four additional centres in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru have been activated from Monday.