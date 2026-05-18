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NSE Commences Live Trading In Electronic Gold Receipts

Electronic Gold Receipts are digital instruments representing physical gold deposited with Sebi-registered vault managers and are traded on stock exchanges.

NSE
National Stock Exchange headquarters, in Mumbai. (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : May 18, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said it has commenced live trading in Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), marking a move towards developing a regulated spot gold market in the country.

In a statement, the bourse said it has received an encouraging response to the EGR product from market participants and the broader ecosystem.

At present, vaulting and collection centres are operational in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Four additional centres in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru have been activated from Monday.

NSE said it plans to expand the network in a phased manner to as many as 120 centres across the country over time.

Electronic Gold Receipts are digital instruments representing physical gold deposited with Sebi-registered vault managers and are traded on stock exchanges.

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NSE Launches Electronic Gold Receipts, Eyes Modernising Gold Market

TAGGED:

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
ELECTRONIC GOLD RECEIPTS
NSE LIVE TRADING GOLD RECEIPTS
EGR
NSE

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