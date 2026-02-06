ETV Bharat / business

NSE Board Approves IPO Via OFS, Reconstitutes Committee To Oversee Listing

New Delhi: The board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday cleared the decks for its long-awaited initial public offering, approving the launch of its issue that will consist entirely of an offer-for-sale, with no fresh issue component. The decision comes shortly after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India granted a no-objection certificate (NOC), paving the way for the bourse to move ahead with its listing plans after more than a decade of delays.

At the same meeting, the NSE board approved the reconstitution of the IPO Committee to facilitate and oversee activities delegated for the execution of the IPO process, according to a statement. The revamped committee will be chaired by Tablesh Pandey, non-independent director, and will include public interest directors Srinivas Injeti, Mamata Biswal, Abhilasha Kumari and G Sivakumar, along with Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer.

The committee has been entrusted with supervising and facilitating various IPO-related processes, with a focus on governance, compliance and procedural discipline as the exchange moves towards listing.

"Considered and approved undertaking an initial public offering (IPO) through an offer for sale by existing shareholders of the company (OFS), for the listing of the equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of the company," NSE said in a statement.

The board decision was taken at its meeting held on Friday. Sebi's NOC, granted last Friday, marks a major step for the NSE, whose IPO plans were stalled for a decade due to regulatory issues and the co-location controversy.