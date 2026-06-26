ETV Bharat / business

NSE Dominates Markets via 93% Share, 129M Investors: Report

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange's (NSE) dominant market share of around 93 per cent and investor base of 129 million continue to strengthen its position in India's financial markets, according to a report by Centrum.

The exchange also maintained nearly 100 per cent market share in equity futures and around 72 per cent market share in equity index options, underscoring its leadership across major market segments, according to the report. "NSE remains a dominant franchise with strong structural growth drivers," stated the report.

Centrum noted that beyond its core equity market business, NSE is exploring growth opportunities in newer segments, including commodities, electricity futures, and data and analytics businesses. These segments are expected to support the exchange's long-term growth strategy.

The report also pointed to NSE's strong financial performance over the past five years. Revenue from operations grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24 per cent during FY21-FY26, while EBITDA and net profit expanded at a CAGR of 23 per cent over the same period.