ETV Bharat / business

NPS vs NPS Vatsalya: Key Differences Explained

New Delhi: The Government of India introduced the National Pension System (NPS) and NPS Vatsalya. Both long-term investment schemes aim to promote financial futures. However, the two schemes cater to different populations. While NPS targets retirement saving for adults, NPS Vatsalya aims to facilitate early saving for children. In this article, we mention the differences between the two schemes and see how each addresses its respective audience.

As the cost of living is rising, it is necessary for people to start planning for the future at an early stage. NPS offers adults a systematic way to save for retirement, helping them build a steady corpus for their life after retirement. NPS Vatsalya is for parents or guardians planning to invest early for their children's future, inculcating a savings habit from an early age. With the help of two different schemes, the government is catering to the working population of today and simultaneously securing the futures of the younger generation.

What is NPS (National Pension System)?

The National Pension System (NPS), introduced in 2004 by the Government of India, is a voluntary pension system controlled by the government. It is mainly for Indian citizens aged between 18 and 65 years. NPS provides an opportunity for individuals to save money at regular intervals during their working life and withdraw part of the corpus created on retirement.

Main Features of NPS

Account Types: There are two types of NPS accounts - Tier I (non-withdrawable) and Tier II (withdrawable). Tier I is compulsorily needed for pension saving, whereas Tier II is categorised as optional savings account.

Contributions: The government has fixed the minimum amount of investment of Rs 1,000 annually. There is no limit for the contribution.

Investment Choices: Options like Active, Auto, and Life Cycle Funds allow people to choose how money is invested.

Tax Reliefs: The contributions to NPS are eligible for tax deduction under the Income Tax Act under Section 80C. Also, there is an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 permissible under Section 80CCD(1B).

Withdrawal: Partial withdrawals are allowed subject to some conditions. The scheme does not allow a lump sum withdrawal post-retirement. There is a requirement for a part of the corpus to be utilised to buy an annuity.

Ever since its launch, NPS has attracted a huge number of people who want to guarantee their financial security and are seeking a flexible, government-guaranteed pension scheme.

What is NPS Vatsalya?

NPS Vatsalya promotes long-term savings for children. The long-term scheme’s concept is to allow financial planning for children. NPS Vatsalya is almost similar to normal NPS but with a different target group. It permits parents or guardians to open a pension account in the name of children up to 18 years. This scheme is aimed at ensuring financial security for the future of the child but also is an early investment avenue, which can increase over the years.

NPS Vatsalya Features

Account Management: According to the rules, the NPS Vatsalya account should willbe handled by the guardian of the child until the age of 18 years. After the adult age is attained, the account will be transferred to a normal NPS Tier I account.

Contributions: At least Rs 1000 is the minimum contribution per year, and there is no upper limit.

Investment Options Active, Auto, and Life Cycle Funds.

Contributions in NPS Vatsalya come under tax deductions under Section 80C and 80CCD.