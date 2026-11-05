ETV Bharat / business

NPS vs Mutual Funds: Why PFRDA Chairman Says National Pension System May Offer Better Long-Term Returns

NPS vs Mutual Funds ( IANS )

New Delhi: At a time when Mutual Fund investments are touching record highs, Pension fund regulatory body PFRDA chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann has said that if an individual plans to invest money for the long term and also wants financial security after retirement, then National Pension System (NPS) could turn out to be a better option for the beneficiary.

Ramann said that when facilities such as tax exemption and the option to choose between investment schemes without capital gains tax are factored in, NPS can offer better benefits than Mutual Funds in the long run.

NPS Investment Through UPI To cater to the maximum population, PFRDA has started using UPI. NPS Tatkal facility has also been started, through which pension accounts can be opened in just three clicks via the UPI app. Speaking at the NPS Tatkal launch event, Ramann acknowledged that PFRDA wants to leverage India's UPI infrastructure to cater to millions of people. The PFRDA top official opined that the digital payments ecosystem could help pension adoption scale, similar to how UPI transformed payments in the country. PFRDA chairman explained that the organisation compared both investment options keeping tax benefits in mind before reaching this conclusion. Notably, individuals investing in NPS can change their investment scheme without any additional cost. Changing the investment scheme in NPS doesn't lead to capital gains tax. However, capital gains tax may apply when investing funds from one mutual fund scheme to another. The annuity received from NPS, or the regular pension amount, is taxed in accordance with the account holder’s tax slab. With the NPS Tatkal facility streamlining the process to open pension accounts through UPI applications, Ramann said the banking system could become the principal distribution channel for expanding NPS. The new feature will help banks acquire NPS customers with almost zero expenditure. The annual commission available to points of presence is about 0.2% of assets under management. NPS Tatkal facility