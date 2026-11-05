NPS vs Mutual Funds: Why PFRDA Chairman Says National Pension System May Offer Better Long-Term Returns
NPS vs Mutual Funds: Which Is Better for Long-Term Investment and Retirement Planning?
Published : November 5, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
New Delhi: At a time when Mutual Fund investments are touching record highs, Pension fund regulatory body PFRDA chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann has said that if an individual plans to invest money for the long term and also wants financial security after retirement, then National Pension System (NPS) could turn out to be a better option for the beneficiary.
Ramann said that when facilities such as tax exemption and the option to choose between investment schemes without capital gains tax are factored in, NPS can offer better benefits than Mutual Funds in the long run.
NPS Investment Through UPI
To cater to the maximum population, PFRDA has started using UPI. NPS Tatkal facility has also been started, through which pension accounts can be opened in just three clicks via the UPI app.
Speaking at the NPS Tatkal launch event, Ramann acknowledged that PFRDA wants to leverage India's UPI infrastructure to cater to millions of people. The PFRDA top official opined that the digital payments ecosystem could help pension adoption scale, similar to how UPI transformed payments in the country.
PFRDA chairman explained that the organisation compared both investment options keeping tax benefits in mind before reaching this conclusion. Notably, individuals investing in NPS can change their investment scheme without any additional cost.
Changing the investment scheme in NPS doesn't lead to capital gains tax. However, capital gains tax may apply when investing funds from one mutual fund scheme to another. The annuity received from NPS, or the regular pension amount, is taxed in accordance with the account holder’s tax slab.
With the NPS Tatkal facility streamlining the process to open pension accounts through UPI applications, Ramann said the banking system could become the principal distribution channel for expanding NPS.
The new feature will help banks acquire NPS customers with almost zero expenditure. The annual commission available to points of presence is about 0.2% of assets under management.
NPS Tatkal facility
PFRDA has launched the NPS Tatkal facility. Through this, customers can open their pension accounts in just three clicks using the UPI app. This will utilize the KYC information already available with the bank. According to Raman, approximately 800 million people in the country use UPI. Therefore, banks can connect as many people as possible to NPS through their existing digital systems. This will require banks to develop a new system.
The Pension regulator body aims to grow the pension corpus to around Rs 100 lakh crore by 2040. To achieve this, it is targeting a faster expansion of the National Pension System by leveraging banks' distribution networks and integrating with the UPI ecosystem.
"In a growing economy, the kind of need for long-term savings from a customer point of view from a citizen point of view, gives us an estimation that we will probably be at a Rs 100 lakh crore AUM in 2040," said Ramann while addressing the Tatkal NPS: Advancing Digital Pension Inclusion conference.
The PFRDA chairman appealed to banks to play a major role in enrolling their customers in NPS. Raman said banks have been given the option to open new NPS accounts through their existing customers without incurring significant costs, which could increase banks' customer engagement and provide them an opportunity to sell other financial products.
PFRDA has set a target of enrolling 40-50 million new members in the NPS over the next 2-3 years through digital account opening and awareness campaigns. Currently, it has approximately 15 million government and 10 million non-government subscribers.
Giving details of the NPS scheme, Raman said NPS allows people to deposit as little as Rs 10 daily or even hourly through UPI. He also said that both NPS and mutual funds have their own distinct roles. NPS funds are not easily withdrawn, which helps people maintain savings for retirement. On the other hand, mutual fund investments can be easily withdrawn if needed.
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