NPS: How Rs 50,000 A Year Can Build A Good Retirement Corpus

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: On most paydays, retirement barely features in the financial priorities of India's working professionals. Salaries are quickly allocated to EMIs, rent, school fees, insurance premiums and daily expenses. Long-term goals often take a back seat to immediate needs. Yet a simple shift in perspective and a modest annual commitment can significantly alter one's financial future.

Since we are at the end of the current financial year, and the next few months are known as appraisal season, many salaried employees are likely to receive pay hikes. Government employees may also see an increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) in the coming months. This makes it an ideal time to think about investing and growing your money wisely.

Think about it, what if Rs 50,000 a year, of roughly Rs 4,000 a month, was consistently invested toward retirement? Data suggest that over time, that seemingly manageable amount has the potential to grow into a substantial corpus.

The National Pension System (NPS), regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), was created to help individuals build retirement wealth through disciplined contributions, market-linked returns and one of the lowest cost structures among investment products. It does not promise guaranteed returns. Instead, it relies on time, compounding and cost efficiency.

Mathematics of consistency

Consider an annual contribution of Rs 50,000 invested for 30 years at an average annual return of 9%. NPS returns are market-linked and are not guaranteed, but historically, such returns are achievable over long horizons. Under these assumptions, the accumulated corpus could reach approximately Rs 68.72 lakh.

If we extend the investment period to 35 years, then this corpus can approach Rs 95 lakh to 1 crore. Now introduce a practical adjustment: increasing the annual contribution by 5% each year to reflect salary growth. Over 30 years, this incremental approach can potentially push the retirement corpus beyond Rs 1.1–1.2 crore, assuming similar returns.

Talking about the compounding, CEO at Value Research Dhirendra Kumar told ETV Bharat that the real magic of compounding is not in the mathematics, it's in the behaviour.

"Everyone knows the formula, but what people don't appreciate is that for roughly the first 10 years of any disciplined investment, your contributions do the heavy lifting, not your returns. Compounding feels invisible at first, almost frustratingly slow. But after that tipping point, your money starts earning its own money, and the growth becomes disproportionate. This is why Rs 50,000 a year and starting early can genuinely build a crore-plus corpus, not because of any exotic strategy, but because of the sheer patience to let returns compound on returns," Kumar said.

Let's see another calculation, according to the NPS calculator used by ETV Bharat, if a person born in the year 2000 starts investing Rs 50,000 per year and continues doing so until the age of 60, and we assume an annual return of 9%, the projected corpus at the time of exit would be approximately Rs 1.74 crore. Out of this amount, the lump sum withdrawal (60%) would be around Rs 1.04 crore. The remaining balance used to purchase an annuity could provide a monthly pension of about Rs 52,289.

The lesson is straightforward here. Retirement wealth is not always built through large one-time investments but through regular contributions sustained over decades.

Advantage of low costs

One of NPS's strongest features is its ultra-low fund management cost. NPS trust portal says that the Maximum Investment Management Fee (IMF) typically ranges between 0.03% and 0.09%. While IMF rates for Non-Government Sector subscribers range from 0.04% to 0.12 %. Over long periods, even small differences in expense ratios can significantly affect outcomes.

For example, an investment generating 9% annually but charging a 1.5% expense ratio will accumulate far less over 30 years than one with minimal costs. The difference can amount to several lakhs. Lower expenses allow a greater portion of returns to remain invested and continue compounding.