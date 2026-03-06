NPS: How Rs 50,000 A Year Can Build A Good Retirement Corpus
As the current fiscal year will end in March 2026, it is an ideal time to think about growing your money wisely.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 6:31 AM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: On most paydays, retirement barely features in the financial priorities of India's working professionals. Salaries are quickly allocated to EMIs, rent, school fees, insurance premiums and daily expenses. Long-term goals often take a back seat to immediate needs. Yet a simple shift in perspective and a modest annual commitment can significantly alter one's financial future.
Since we are at the end of the current financial year, and the next few months are known as appraisal season, many salaried employees are likely to receive pay hikes. Government employees may also see an increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) in the coming months. This makes it an ideal time to think about investing and growing your money wisely.
Think about it, what if Rs 50,000 a year, of roughly Rs 4,000 a month, was consistently invested toward retirement? Data suggest that over time, that seemingly manageable amount has the potential to grow into a substantial corpus.
The National Pension System (NPS), regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), was created to help individuals build retirement wealth through disciplined contributions, market-linked returns and one of the lowest cost structures among investment products. It does not promise guaranteed returns. Instead, it relies on time, compounding and cost efficiency.
Mathematics of consistency
Consider an annual contribution of Rs 50,000 invested for 30 years at an average annual return of 9%. NPS returns are market-linked and are not guaranteed, but historically, such returns are achievable over long horizons. Under these assumptions, the accumulated corpus could reach approximately Rs 68.72 lakh.
If we extend the investment period to 35 years, then this corpus can approach Rs 95 lakh to 1 crore. Now introduce a practical adjustment: increasing the annual contribution by 5% each year to reflect salary growth. Over 30 years, this incremental approach can potentially push the retirement corpus beyond Rs 1.1–1.2 crore, assuming similar returns.
Talking about the compounding, CEO at Value Research Dhirendra Kumar told ETV Bharat that the real magic of compounding is not in the mathematics, it's in the behaviour.
"Everyone knows the formula, but what people don't appreciate is that for roughly the first 10 years of any disciplined investment, your contributions do the heavy lifting, not your returns. Compounding feels invisible at first, almost frustratingly slow. But after that tipping point, your money starts earning its own money, and the growth becomes disproportionate. This is why Rs 50,000 a year and starting early can genuinely build a crore-plus corpus, not because of any exotic strategy, but because of the sheer patience to let returns compound on returns," Kumar said.
Let's see another calculation, according to the NPS calculator used by ETV Bharat, if a person born in the year 2000 starts investing Rs 50,000 per year and continues doing so until the age of 60, and we assume an annual return of 9%, the projected corpus at the time of exit would be approximately Rs 1.74 crore. Out of this amount, the lump sum withdrawal (60%) would be around Rs 1.04 crore. The remaining balance used to purchase an annuity could provide a monthly pension of about Rs 52,289.
The lesson is straightforward here. Retirement wealth is not always built through large one-time investments but through regular contributions sustained over decades.
Advantage of low costs
One of NPS's strongest features is its ultra-low fund management cost. NPS trust portal says that the Maximum Investment Management Fee (IMF) typically ranges between 0.03% and 0.09%. While IMF rates for Non-Government Sector subscribers range from 0.04% to 0.12 %. Over long periods, even small differences in expense ratios can significantly affect outcomes.
For example, an investment generating 9% annually but charging a 1.5% expense ratio will accumulate far less over 30 years than one with minimal costs. The difference can amount to several lakhs. Lower expenses allow a greater portion of returns to remain invested and continue compounding.
On costs specifically, Dhirendra Kumar said that even small differences in expense ratios compound dramatically over 30 years. "But I'd put it more bluntly, at 1.5% expenses, the fund manager is your silent partner, taking a slice of your retirement every year. Over 30 years, this can amount to 25 to 30% of what you would have otherwise accumulated. NPS eliminates this drag almost entirely. The effect of low-cost compounds strongly as the years go by and over the long periods that an NPS saver stays invested the impact is genuinely transformative," he added.
In long term investing fees quietly erode wealth. Keeping them low makes a measurable difference.
Immediate Tax benefits
Retirement may be decades away for anyone, but with NPS the tax benefits are immediate. In the old Tax Regime Contributions up to Rs 1.5 lakh qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. In addition to this, NPS offers a separate Rs 50,000 deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) over and above the 80C limit.
For individuals in the 30% tax bracket investing Rs 50,000 in NPS could mean tax savings of approximately Rs 15,000 annually. Employer contributions, where applicable qualify under Section 80CCD(2) without reducing the 80C cap, making NPS particularly attractive for salaried employees.
Understanding Tier I and Tier II
NPS operates through two account types. One is Tier I, which is the primary retirement account and is mandatory for subscribers. It comes with withdrawal restrictions intended to ensure long-term discipline. At the age of 60 years, up to 60% of the accumulated corpus can be withdrawn tax-free, while at least 40% must be used to purchase an annuity. Partial withdrawals are permitted under specific conditions after a minimum period.
Tier II is optional and offers greater flexibility in functioning like a low-cost investment account. However, it does not provide the same tax benefits for most private sector investors.
Asset Allocation for NPS
Investors can decide how their funds are allocated. Under the Active Choice option, subscribers choose the mix between equity, corporate bonds and government securities. Younger investors can allocate up to 75% to equities, which historically offer higher long term growth potential. Otherwise, the Auto Choice option automatically adjusts the allocation with age, gradually reducing equity exposure and increasing debt as retirement approaches to manage volatility.
Is NPS Suitable for All?
NPS works best for individuals those seeking structured, long-term retirement planning and tax efficiency. It may not appeal to those looking for full liquidity or guaranteed returns. However, for India’s working population, especially salaried professionals, it offers a disciplined and cost-effective route to retirement savings.
As life expectancy rises and traditional support systems evolve, retirement planning can no longer remain an afterthought. Often it begins not with a dramatic investment decision but with a steady annual commitment. Over a period of time, even Rs 50,000 a year patiently invested can become the foundation of financial security in later years.
Reforms Needed
Dhirendra Kumar also added that NPS, as an accumulation vehicle, is outstanding. "The post retirement experience, particularly the mandatory annuity purchase, still needs serious reform. The recent introduction of systematic withdrawal is a huge improvement, and I’m hopeful that eventually, 100% flexible withdrawal will become possible," he said.
He added that NPS remains underused despite being so good. He suggested that this scheme should be automatic.
"When someone enters the formal financial system, an NPS account should be created by default, the way pension auto-enrolment works in the United Kingdom. Because left to individual initiative and the sales ecosystem, NPS will continue to be the most useful player never picked for the team," he concluded.
Read More