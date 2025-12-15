ETV Bharat / business

November Vegetable Oil Imports Fall 28 Percent As Palmolein Shipments Slide

New Delhi: Owing to a sharp decline in refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein shipments, India's vegetable oil imports fell 28 per cent year-on-year to 11.83 lakh tonne in November, the first month of the 2025-26 oil year, the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said on Monday.

According to a SEA statement, the palm oil imports declined 25 per cent to 6.32 lakh tonnes in November from 8.42 lakh tonnes a year earlier. As per data, India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, had imported 16.50 lakh tonnes of vegetable oils, including edible and non-edible oils, in November 2024.

According to SEA, RBD palmolein imports plunged to 3,500 tonnes in November from 2.85 lakh tonnes a year earlier. Likewise, crude sunflower oil shipments fell to 1.42 lakh tonnes from 3.40 lakh tonnes in the same period a year ago, it added.

Similarly, during the same period, crude soybean oil imports declined to 3.70 lakh tonnes from 4.07 lakh tonnes, and crude palm kernel oil imports fell to 1,850 tonnes from 10,147 tonnes.

However, unlike the decline in the imports of other vegetable oils, crude palm oil imports rose to 6.26 lakh tonne from 5.47 lakh tonne, while canola oil imports increased to 5,000 tonne from 22 tonne in the year-ago period as per the SEA data.

The SEA data showed that non-edible oil imports declined to 32,877 tonnes in November from 37,341 tonnes a year earlier.