Not Satisfied With Its India Growth, Revised Strategic Plan In Place: L’Oreal CEO

New Delhi: French cosmetics major L’Oreal is "not satisfied" with its performance in the Indian market, where it has not gained any market share in 2025 despite recording high single-digit growth, said its global CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.

India, which currently contributes roughly one per cent of L’Oreal’s turnover, is very small and needs a lot of effort, both financial and human, to change gears in India, Hieronimus said while responding to a query on the fourth-quarter earnings call last week.

"India, though, is not meeting expectations, and we have a new setup there starting this year," said Hieronimus in his opening remarks.

Hieronimus said he is "optimistic, ambitious" that the company will start doing better in 2026.

L’Oreal, which last year appointed a new team, with Jacques Lebel as its India country manager, expects a growth revival in India, where beauty products are witnessing faster growth, riding on tailwinds as a growing economy, rising disposable income, and an expanding number of millennials.

When asked how L’Oreal is changing India going forward, he said the company has revised its strategy and is looking for major growth opportunities. The company expects to do better in the Indian market in 2026, he said.

"As far as India is concerned, when I say that, I am not satisfied. We had high single-digit growth, but we did not gain a lot of market share, if any. And in the end, I think it's just because we are setting up a new team, a new organisation," Hieronimus said.

Hieronimus, who took the board of directors to India at the end of October, has revised the strategic plan for the country.

"We have revised the strategic plan. We see where we have major growth opportunities. LDB ( L'Oreal Dermatological Beauty), for example, is fantastic. We just launched CeraVe and La Roche-Posay. It’s starting very well, but it’s still very small," he said.