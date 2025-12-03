ETV Bharat / business

Not Losing Sleep Over Falling Rupee Against Dollar, Expects Improvement Next Year: CEA

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said the government is not losing sleep over the declining rupee, which has breached the 90-level against the US dollar. The rupee hit a historic low of 90.21 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, raising fears of inflation. The falling rupee is not affecting inflation or exports, he said on the sidelines of a CII event here.

Falling rupee helps outward shipment but makes import costlier. Import-dependent sectors such as gems and jewellery, petroleum and electronics may see lower benefits due to a rise in input costs, putting pressure on inflationary expectations. However, he expressed hope that it would improve next year.

In 2025, the rupee depreciated about 5 per cent against the US dollar. The rupee breached the 90-a-dollar level for the first time to settle at a fresh all-time low of 90.21 (provisional) on Wednesday, down 25 paise from its previous close, amid sustained foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices.

Uncertainty over the India-US trade deal, along with the lack of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) effort to stop the slide in the local unit, put further pressure on the rupee, according to forex traders.