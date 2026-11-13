ETV Bharat / business

Not Just Airlines, Wider Aviation Ecosystem Must Play Its Part In Sustainability Transition: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur: Highlighting the challenges being faced by the industry, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) on Friday said carriers are frustrated with supply chain disruptions, and they also cannot be expected to carry the entire burden of the sustainability transition.

Airlines are also grappling with operational and financial headwinds due to the West Asia crisis that has resulted in high fuel prices as well as airspace curbs.

"Conflicts, oil flow disruptions, global trade tensions, and the fast-changing policies are reshaping airspace access, traffic flows, fuel markets and even the economics of entire airline networks," AAPA Director General Wong Hong said.

Addressing the grouping's 70th Assembly of Presidents in the city, he said, "The supply chain disruptions continue to frustrate our recovery and growth ambitions.

"Aircraft deliveries remain constrained. Engine availability and maintenance bottlenecks are affecting fleet utilisation, and prolonged delivery delays are making capacity planning increasingly difficult," Wong said.

The aircraft order backlog is estimated at over 16,000, and longer delivery timelines due to the supply chain woes are also delaying efforts by airlines to induct more fuel-efficient planes. In the first nine months of 2026, passenger demand for Asia Pacific airlines grew 1.9 per cent, and the average airline load factor stood at 83 per cent.

While mentioning that a full aircraft does not necessarily translate into a healthy bottom line, the DG of AAPA, which represents 18 airlines, including Air India, said geopolitical tensions, currency volatility and economic uncertainties were putting further pressure on airline margins.