ETV Bharat / business

North America, NE Asia, Latin America Account For Over 35 Pc Of India's Exports In FY26

New Delhi: North America, North-East Asia, and Latin America together accounted for over 35 per cent of India's merchandise exports, which stood at USD 441.78 billion in 2025-26, reflecting a gradual shift towards a more diversified and resilient global trade structure, according to commerce ministry data.

Exports to East Africa increased 13.7 per cent to USD 12.6 billion, accounting for 2.9 per cent of India's exports, while North Africa rose 14.8 per cent to USD 8 billion with a 1.8 per cent share.

"India's exports in 2025-26 reflected increasing geographic diversification, with strong growth across Asia, Africa, and Latin America even amid global trade disruptions," an official said.

According to the data, while North America continued to dominate India's export basket with exports of USD 97.7 billion accounting for 22.1 per cent of total exports, growth remained relatively moderate at 1.3 per cent year-on-year, which indicates to a mature but resilient demand base. The strongest momentum came from North-East Asia, where exports surged 21.6 per cent to USD 41.6 billion, raising the region's share to 9.4 per cent of India's total exports.

In this region, there is a rising demand for Indian electronics, engineering goods, chemicals, and industrial products. The countries in this region include China, Japan, South Korea, North Korea, Mongolia, and Taiwan. These countries have advance manufacturing industries. Latin America maintained healthy expansion as exports rose 7.8 per cent to USD 16.4 billion, contributing 3.7 per cent to India's total exports.

Meanwhile, exports to West Africa and Other West Asia remained relatively stable around 3 per cent and 2 per cent shares, respectively. Smaller regions such as Central Africa and Central Asian Republic countries also posted steady double-digit growth, albeit from a lower base.

EXPORT PRODUCT DIVERSIFICATION