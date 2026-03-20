ETV Bharat / business

Non-Fossil-Fuel-Based Power Generation Capacity To Hit 786 GW Or 70 Pc Mark By FY'36: Govt Report

New Delhi: India has set a target to achieve about 70 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity at 786GW, out of the total 1121 GW planned capacity by 2035-36, as per the latest National Generation Adequacy Plan beginning from 2026-27.

The document released at the ongoing first Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, the non-fossil-fuel-based electricity generation installed capacity would be about 786 GW i.e 70 per cent of the total installed capacity by 2035-36.

The installed generating capacity from non-fossil sources as on 28th February, 2026, was 275 GW, which was about 52.5 per cent of the total installed capacity of 524 GW.

As per the generation planning studies, the projected installed capacity by the end of 2035-36 is 1121 GW, comprising 315 GW Coal, 20 GW Gas, 22 GW Nuclear, 78 GW large Hydro, 509 GW Solar, 155 GW Wind, 16 GW Biomass and 6 GW Small Hydro, it stated.

Additionally, it stated that the energy storage installed capacity of 174 GW/888 GWh (BESS of 80 GW/321 GWh and PSP of 94 GW/ 567 GWh) is envisaged by 2035-36.

The fossil fuel-based installed generation capacity will significantly come down to 30 per cent by 2035-36.

However, coal-based thermal capacity will remain and serve as base load.

Similarly, it said that the fossil fuel-based installed capacity would be about 30 per cent in 2035-36, as compared to 48 per cent in January 2026.