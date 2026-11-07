ETV Bharat / business

Noel Tata To Step Down As Voltas Chairman, Appointed Chairman Emeritus

New Delhi: Noel N Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has been appointed as Chairman Emeritus of Voltas, a day after he retired as Chairman and Director of the leading cooling products maker.

Noel Tata will retire as Chairman and Director of Voltas Ltd on November 11, 2026, upon attaining the age of superannuation under Tata Group governance guidelines. Following his retirement, "the Board has appointed him as Chairman Emeritus of the Company with effect from November 12, 2026," said Voltas, a Tata Group firm, in its regulatory filing.

The Companies Act 2013 mandates that any managing director or whole-time director cannot be appointed or continue employment if they are 70 years of age or older. Noel Tata, who was born on November 12, 1956, will turn 70 on November 12, 2026. He has been associated with Voltas since 2003.

Additionally, the board has appointed Sunil D'Souza as the new Chairman of Voltas. D'Souza currently leads the Tata Group's FMCG arm, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The company sells a wide range of consumer products, including salt, tea, coffee, packaged foods and beverages under brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Tea, Tetley and Tata Sampann.

"The Board has appointed Sunil Alaric D’Souza as Chairman of the Company with effect from November 12, 2026," Voltas said. Moreover, the tenure of Voltas Managing Director C P Mukundan Menon will end on May 24, 2027, when he will retire from the company's services in line with the Tata Group's retirement policy for executive directors.